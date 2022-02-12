Ex-Trump aide Alyssa Farah says her MAGA-supporting father boycotted her wedding after she spoke out against the former president

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah talks briefly with reporters outside the West Wing October 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Alyssa Farah says her father and stepmother boycotted her wedding over "political differences."

They did not attend because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump, she told "The View."

Farah worked for Trump in 2020 but turned against her former boss after the Capitol riot.

Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah claims her father and stepmother boycotted her wedding because they disagreed with her speaking out against former President Donald Trump, she said on ABC's "The View" on Friday.

Farah, who worked in the Trump administration as the White House's director of strategic communications in 2020, got married to her long-time partner Justin Griffin in November last year.

She told "The View" that her father and stepmother didn't want to attend her special day because of "political differences" relating to her public comments about her old boss — Trump.

Farah has grown increasingly critical of the former president since she departed her White House role in December 2020.

Following the insurrection on January 6, Farah blamed Trump for the Capitol attack and called for him to resign.

In November 2021, Farah warned of a "nightmare situation" in which Trump winning in 2024 would lead to him imposing some form of autocracy.

Her father, Joseph, is "unfortunately" a part of the "MAGA cult," she told co-host Joy Behar.

Joseph Farar, a journalist, founded the WorldNetDaily in 1997. The website is described as far-right and is known for publishing unreliable or fringe material, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And Farah explained on "The View" that despite initially wanting her father and stepmother at her wedding, she accepted their boycott of the special day.

She said, "If they didn't want to be there, why would I try to interrupt my special day by trying to have them there?"

Read the original article on Business Insider