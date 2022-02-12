Ex-Trump Aide: Dad Boycotted My Wedding After I Spoke Out Against Former President

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah says her father boycotted her wedding over her criticism of the former president, who she blamed for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The View,” Farah said her conservative figure father Joseph and her step-mother refused to attend her nuptials in November because of “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump.”

Farah resigned from her role in December 2020, a month after Trump’s loss to rival Joe Biden which the ex-president has never officially accepted.

“After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities,” Farah said at the time. “I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure.” Her tone on Trump changed following the Jan. 6 insurrection, however, which earned her the cold shoulder from her own dad.

“The answer was simple,” said Farah, who also served as a spokesperson for the Pentagon and former Vice President Mike Pence. “Like, I love them. They were welcome to be there on my end. But if they didn’t want to be there, why would I interrupt my special day by trying to have them there?”

Asked if her father was in the MAGA “cult,” Farah replied: “Unfortunately. I mean, listen, the MAGA strength runs really far and deep.”

But, “I enjoyed my wedding,” she added. “I got to be with my new family.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

