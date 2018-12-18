Ex-Trump aide Flynn faces sentencing

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, is to be sentenced for lying to investigators about his Russia ties (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn was slated to face sentencing Tuesday over lies he told about his Russia contacts, with a judge expected to give him minimal or no jail time.

Flynn was one of the first to face charges in the sweeping Mueller investigation into possible collusion with Moscow in the 2016 election, reaching a plea deal announced just over one year ago.

Since then prosecutors say the decorated former Marine general has cooperated substantially in their investigation, earning a recommendation of no jail time from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

It remains unknown what Flynn has told investigators about Trump, whom he served in the White House for just weeks in 2017 before resigning in the wake of scandal.

The former top aide was accused of hiding repeated contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States and conducting illegal paid lobbying for Turkey during the campaign.

Mueller filed a memo on how Flynn helped the investigation but it was heavily redacted -- though did refer to 19 interviews he gave.

He likely contributed to a separate case unveiled Monday in which his former Turkish-American partner and a politically well-connected Turkish citizen were indicted over a 2016 scheme to get the US government to hand over dissident Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen to Ankara.

Trump has maintained that Flynn was illegally tricked by FBI agents into his alleged lies as part of a broader scheme to damage Trump's presidency.

"Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn," the president tweeted early Tuesday.

"Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!"

- Angering Mueller? -

As a star Marine Flynn, 60, was credited for his battlefield intelligence operations and went on to become head of the powerful Defense Intelligence Agency.

But he spent just two years in the position before being removed in 2014 by then-president Barack Obama for mismanagement.

After that he moved into politics on the far right and joined Trump's election campaign as a senior advisor.

In July 2016 he spoke at the Republican convention where he led a now-iconic, rousing chant "lock her up" directed at Trump's Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton.

His being named as White House National Security Advisor after the election was strongly opposed by the US intelligence community, where he was seen as someone given to bizarre conspiracy theories and possibly compromised by the Russians.

He had been paid several times to join Russian company events, most notably in December 2015 when he sat next to President Vladimir Putin at a gala for the country's state-run RT television.

In December 2016 he communicated numerous times with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington at the time, allegedly promising to lighten sanctions -- a stance seen as undermining the policy of Obama, who was still president.

Revelations of those discussions led to Mueller's probe of his actions.

Flynn may have angered investigators and the court last week when, echoing one of Trump's longstanding allegations, he suggested FBI agents tricked him into lying and alleged that the agents themselves had come under investigation.

Mueller's team sharply rebuffed Flynn, releasing the record of the interview and saying there was "nothing" in the FBI's actions that caused him to lie.