Ex-Trump aide who founded 'free-speech' app Gettr says he couldn't come to a deal with Trump, who just announced a new social platform of his own

Trump announced plans Wednesday to launch a social-media site called Truth Social.

The former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller said he and Trump couldn't reach a deal on a platform.

Miller left his Trump role to launch the "free-speech" app Gettr, which Trump hasn't joined.

Jason Miller, who served as an advisor to President Donald Trump, said he and Trump couldn't reach a deal regarding their social-media sites in a statement that followed Trump announcing plans to launch a platform.

Earlier this year, Miller left his role as Trump's spokesperson to launch Gettr, a social-media platform that brands itself as a "free-speech" app.

Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reported at the time that Trump did not have any plans to join or become financially involved in Gettr, as he was still looking into launching his own platform.

Trump announced plans for a new platform on Wednesday, saying in a statement that he created it "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." The social-media site, which will be called Truth Social, is set to launch for the public in 2022, according to Trump.

After the news, Miller released a statement congratulating Trump and saying the two had tried to come to a deal.

"Congratulations to President Trump for re-entering the social media fray! Now Facebook and Twitter will lose even more market share," he wrote. "President Trump has always been a great deal-maker, but we just couldn't come to terms on a deal."

He also touted new features on Gettr and urged people to download the app.

Trump has been exploring ways to get back on social media after getting booted from popular platforms like Twitter and Facebook earlier this year for violating their terms of service.

In addition to foregoing Gettr, Trump has not joined any of the other alternative apps directed at conservatives and members of the far-right, such as Parler and Gab.

