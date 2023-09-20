Ex-Trump Aide Says Rudy Giuliani Stuck His Hand Up Her Skirt on Jan. 6

Shortly before an angry mob of MAGA fans overran the U.S. Capitol to avenge Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, a lecherous Rudy Giuliani allegedly molested White House aide-turned-Jan. 6 whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson while the outgoing president was onstage riling up the crowd.

In Enough, a book set to be released Sept. 26, Hutchinson, 27, says that she encountered the 79-year-old former New York City mayor in a backstage tent during Trump’s incendiary speech at a pre-riot rally on the Ellipse.

“I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” Hutchinson writes in an excerpt obtained by The Guardian. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

Giuliani crowed that he had “evidence” the election had indeed been stolen, saying, “It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off,” according to Hutchinson.

“Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us,” she continues. “I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer. ‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt.”

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson goes on. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff].”

Nutty Rudy Giuliani Insults His Lawyer With a Pittance

Hutchinson, who was a top aide to Meadows, writes in the book that she knew things were about to take a turn for the worst on Jan. 6, the first-ever non-peaceful transfer of power in U.S. history, saying she “experience[d] anger, bewilderment, and a creeping sense of dread that something really horrible [was] going to happen.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Giuliani’s political adviser Ted Goodman said, “It’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release.”

Goodman later amended his statement, adding a description of Hutchinson’s account of the alleged groping as “a disgusting lie,” and describing Giuliani as “a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the Mafia, cleaning up New York City, and comforting the nation following September 11th.”

Giuliani, who signed on as Trump’s personal lawyer in 2018, has been fingered in myriad instances of sexual misconduct, including a surreal incident caught on film by the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which the disgraced one-time federal prosecutor appeared to try to seduce an actress playing a 15-year-old girl. (Giuliani has insisted the footage was a “fabrication,” and that a scene of him reclining on a hotel room bed while sticking his hand down the front of his pants was nothing more than him “tucking my shirt in.”)

He was also allegedly caught on tape spewing vulgar comments toward a woman who has since accused him of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, according to transcripts filed in New York Supreme Court by lawyers for his accuser.

In August, Giuliani was indicted alongside Trump and 17 others by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury on racketeering charges over accusations he was part of a conspiracy to subvert the state’s vote tally to help Trump overturn now-President Joe Biden’s electoral win. At the same time, the occasionally incoherent Giuliani is suffocating under a mountain of unpaid bills, legal fees, sanctions, divorce payments, and lawsuits seeking millions.

To generate funds, Giuliani has put his Manhattan apartment on the market for $6.5 million, and has participated in a number of less-than-dignified schemes, such as peddling autographed 9/11 tee shirts for $911 each. Earlier this month, Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate dinner to raise cash for Giuliani’s defense.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.