Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Pengelly in New York
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images

Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”.

Related: Biden 'doing fine' after stumbling once, twice, thrice on steps of Air Force One

The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.”

Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball.

“Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed.

Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence.

In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”.

In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan.

On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”.

“Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance”.

Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy.

By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake.

Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump.

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden stumbles on Air Force One steps

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the media coverage of President Biden stumbling on Air Force One steps.

  • Trump supporters gather in downtown Raleigh to protest COVID-19 restrictions

    The Cooper administration has instituted restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of a disease that has infected nearly 900,000 and killed over 11,800 in North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Sharing Violent Meme Attacking Joe Biden

    The former president's son tweeted an edited video showing his father hitting golf balls that strike President Joe Biden on the head.

  • A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

    Richard Grenell, the former Trump official, tweeted his " plethora of executive orders" and a dig at the current president in light of the mistake.

  • Trump is gone and Biden is gathering steam. But now's not the time to stop worrying.

    A 51-50 Democratic Senate is beyond precarious, especially with so many older senators. Don't get stuck in negotiations to nowhere. Don't tempt fate.

  • Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama make the final push toward unionizing

    The effort has received several high profile endorsements, including from President Joe Biden and other labor unions Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union shows the union’s support for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Photograph: Jay Reeves/AP Organizers and workers are making the final push in the first Amazon warehouse union election in the US in Bessemer, Alabama which, if successful, would mark one of the biggest labor victories in the US over the past several decades. The fight over forming a union at the hugely profitable tech and retail giant has triggered immense political interest and pushed labor rights on to America’s front pages, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when warehouse workers for online retail have become an essential workforce. Workers’ ballots must reach the National Labor Relations Board regional office in Alabama by 29 March to be counted. A majority of the ballots cast determine the outcome of the election, with around 5,800 employees eligible to vote. Ballots for the election went out to workers on 8 February. Amazon’s attempts to delay the vote and force an in-person election were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. The union effort has received several high profile endorsements, including a video released by President Joe Biden asserting his support for workers’ right to organize unions, endorsements from several members of Congress, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, other labor unions such as the NFL Players Association, the MLB Players Association, support from Black Lives Matter and several local organizations. Darryl Richardson, a picker who helped start the union organizing drive after reaching out to the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union last year, emphasized that the broad support for the unionization effort has helped significantly. “It made a big difference because we had a lot of employees who didn’t understand or know anything about the union or what the union could bring to the company. With the help of everybody around the world supporting us, it did change folks’ ideas on how to vote,” said Richardson. “You had employees undecided about it, confused about it, who were going to vote ‘no’, but now the tables turned, and a lot came around and said they’re going to vote ‘yes’.” The unionization effort in Alabama has amplified broader discussions on Amazon’s role in the growing wealth and income inequality in the US and racial justice issues that have been further exposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Union organizers estimate 85% of workers at the Alabama warehouse are Black. Of Amazon’s workers in the US, 27% are Black. On 17 March, the US Senate budget committee held a hearing on the Income and Wealth Inequality Crisis in America, where Jennifer Bates, a Bessemer Amazon warehouse worker, noted during her testimony, “we, the workers, made the billions for Amazon. I often say, we are the billionaires – we just don’t get to spend it.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos declined an invitation to participate in the hearing. According to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, Amazon’s profits increased by $9.4bn from 2019, and Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos saw his net worth increase by nearly $68bn. The report noted Amazon could have quintupled the hazard pay it provided to workers during the pandemic and still exceeded 2019 profits. Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, was one of several high profile visitors to the union organizing base at Bessemer through the union election. She noted the Amazon union election in Alabama has broader connotations for the entire US labor movement and the dignity of workers. “They have turned the whole world’s eyes to Bessemer, Alabama, and there’s a lot of pride in that,” said Nelson. “They’re kicking off a new era of organizing. Whether they get the vote in this election to win or not, they’ve already won because they’ve sown into the consciousness of working people everywhere who feel like they don’t have any respect where they live and work and aren’t happy where they are, that they don’t have to take it and they actually have a way to fight back.” Amazon has strongly opposed unionization for years in the US, successfully squashing previous unionization attempts in the US, though it hasn’t faced an organizing effort at the scale of the Bessemer warehouse. Richardson and other Amazon workers involved in the union organizing effort have fought for months against an aggressive Amazon anti-union campaign. Amazon is spending nearly $10,000 each day plus expenses on anti-union consultants for the union election, as workers faced regular captive-audience meetings encouraging workers to vote against the union, have been inundated with anti-union text messages, ads, flyers, posters around the warehouse, and an anti-union website was launched. More recently, during the election, a USPS mailbox was installed at the warehouse and instructions were sent to workers on how to cast ballots in opposition to the union. A report by the Economic Policy Institute in December 2019 found employers are charged with violating federal law in more than 54% of union elections with large bargaining units and US employers spend roughly $340m annually on consultants who specialize in union avoidance. Amazon’s anti-union arguments have frequently cited the company’s $15 minimum wage and claimed the company already offers everything a union would provide, while emphasizing union dues. A recent New York Times report noted Amazon’s starting pay at $15 an hour is about $3 less than the median wage in the Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area, and that workers at nearby warehouses with unionized workforces receive higher pay. “I truly feel we’re going to win,” added Richardson. “If the union comes in, the power will split up and people will have a voice. You will have someone represent you to make sure you’re not fired just because they’ll make sure you’re treated fairly, working in a safe environment, and that promotions are fair. The union can make a difference.”

  • Australia's east sees worst floods in 50 years

    Australian authorities said on Sunday that heavy rains over the country's east coast has brought the worst flooding in half a century.In the most populous state of New South Wales, footage showed homes uprooted by fast-moving water, trees snapped and roads were engulfed.Emergency services estimated hundreds of homes have been damaged so far.Several major roads were closed across the state, and some schools cancelled classes for Monday.Dams, including Sydney's main water supply, have also spilled over, causing river levels to surge.Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, said the floods were worse than expected."Yesterday we were hoping it would only be a one in twenty year event, it looks like it will be a one in fifty year event."She added that thousands of Australians have been forced to evacuate in about 13 areas of the state and 4,000 more may be asked to flee soon.Meteorologists said the downpour is set to continue the rest of Sunday, with some areas expecting nearly 8 inches of rain.The devastation is in stark contrast to bushfires that scorched Australia over the last two years when about 7 percent of New South Wales was scorched.

  • Turkey quits treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan has pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, according to ministers and an official notice.The Council of Europe accord, better known as the Istanbul Convention, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011, but femicide has surged there regardless in recent years.No reason was provided for the withdrawal in the Official Gazette, where it was announced.The news sparked protests across Istanbul from those who say it is necessary to address rising domestic violence.Housewife Ayfer Morgic says not enough is being done to protect women - with or without the convention."Femicide will rise even more. It didn't protect us when it was in effect anyway. Everyday women are killed in the street, in the bus, in the car. There are women who are beaten by their lovers in an elevator. Who reads their stories? When you go to the police they say: 'It's okay. He is your husband. Forgive him for the sake of your children'. But when that woman returns home, the same police officers go there a day after to take her to her funeral. How are they protecting us? Which woman has Tayyip Erdogan protected to this day? I think it is all the same, with or without the convention. Nothing changes."Officials in Erdogan's ruling AK Party had said last year the government was considering pulling out of the convention amid a row over how to curb growing violence against women.Some favor using domestic law to protect women's rights over outside fixes.Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence.Critics of the withdrawal have said it would put Turkey further out of step with the European Union, which it remains a candidate to join.Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide. But the rate roughly tripled in the last 10 years, according to a group that monitors the killing of women and girls.It said that so far in 2021, at least 78 women have been murdered or died under suspicious circumstances.

  • Russian jets hit gas facilities and civilian areas near Turkish border, witnesses and rebels say

    Russian jets hit a gas facility, a cement factory and several towns and cities in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border on Sunday, as Syrian army artillery killed seven civilians and injured 14 medics in an attack on a hospital in the area, witnesses and rebel sources said. The sources said a Russian surface-to-surface missile also hit the town of Qah while Russian air strikes came close to densely populated refugee camps along the border with Turkey. A gas facility was hit near Sarmada city in Idlib province and dozens of trailers carrying goods in a parking lot near the border crossing of Bab al Hawa were set aflame in the latest attack on fuel facilities that serve an economic lifeline for a region that is home to more than four million people.

  • 'Mrs. Doubtfire' director reveals if rumored NC-17 version of the film exists

    The film starring Robin Williams was originally released with the rating PG-13.

  • He was praised after the movie 'Hotel Rwanda,' now he faces terrorism charges

    Paul Rusesabagina used top-shelf liquor and Cuban cigars to distract extremists from murdering Rwandans posing as his guests.

  • ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Director Confirms R-Rated Version of Robin Williams Family Film

    "[Williams] would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Chris Columbus said

  • Ex-Florida GOP Senator Charged in Shadow Candidate Scheme

    Frank Artiles is accused of financing a sham candidate to defeat Democratic incumbent José Javier Rodriguez in the District 37 state senate race.

  • Michael Cohen should stay in home confinement for 9 more months, prosecutors say

    NEW YORK — Michael Cohen must serve home confinement until Nov. 22, 2021, prosecutors say, rejecting arguments made by Donald Trump’s former fixer that he should already be done with his sentence for campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other crimes. Cohen sued in December, claiming that his sentence should be trimmed because of Trump’s criminal justice reform. Good behavior and ...

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • Video of SEPTA worker attack sparks outrage, calls for chief's resignation

    SEPTA police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of four suspects wanted in an attack on a SEPTA employee last week.

  • Donald Trump Jr. shared a mocking video that showed Biden falling after getting struck in the head by the former president's golf ball

    Biden, 78, stumbled three times and fell once as he ascended the steps to board Air Force One on Friday.

  • Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

    A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to start rebuilding U.S. trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Tariffs were suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariffs slapped on American whiskey by the EU and UK remain in place.

  • Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

    Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part. The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

  • Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

    A longtime Los Angeles television news reporter and his photographer were among five people seriously injured Friday when an allegedly drunk driver crashed his SUV into a building along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, officials said. At the time of the crash, FOX 11 reporter Hal Eisner, a well-respected journalist in Los Angeles for more than 38 years, had been working on a story with photojournalist Joab Perez Friday afternoon about the famous El Capitan Theatre and Los Angeles County’s partial reopening this week, which allows for movie theaters to open at limited capacity, according to FOX 11.