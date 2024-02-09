Ex-Trump Aide Warns Joe Biden Exactly What To Expect Now From Donald Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Trump White House communications director, warned how former President Donald Trump and Republicans are now “going to play dirty” by attacking President Joe Biden over the special counsel’s report on his retention of classified documents.

Robert Hur wrote in his report released Thursday that Biden had willfully retained highly classified information but said criminal charges were not needed. Hur also drew anger from Biden with questions on the president’s mental fitness.

The report was “a tremendous gift” for Trump, Griffin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have an age issue,” she acknowledged. “They’ve both had gaffes and questions about their mental acuity but the perception of the two is the real issue here.”

The GOP’s narrative of Biden being too old for the job was “the single greatest vulnerability” to him wining reelection in November, noted Griffin.

“If I’m writing the ads for the Trump team, they’re going to say, ‘We’re more or less told that Joe Biden would not be mentally competent to sit trial in the case, had this gone to trial,’” she said. “Now it wasn’t, he was exonerated, but we’re not living in an era of goodwill in politics where we could expect the Republican side to take the high ground. They’re gonna play dirty here.”

“They’re gonna weaponize what we saw in this report about his age,” said Griffin. “And I’m not sure Biden is prepared to counter it as heavily as he needs to.”

