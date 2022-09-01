Ex-Trump Aides Say He Probably Has More Sensitive Documents At Other Properties

Two of Donald Trump’s former top advisers said Monday they suspect the former president could have more classified documents stored at his estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, and other properties.

“I have been saying this since the @FBI raid,” Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney, tweeted Wednesday. “I believe Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, [Allen] Weisselberg’s Florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc.”

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s White House national security adviser, said he “wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some other residence of his.”

"I wouldn't be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some other residence of his."



— Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton thinks Donald Trump possibly has more classified documents pic.twitter.com/ske21YcLhA — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2022

Justice Department prosecutors told a federal judge in a filing late Tuesday that Trump and his team repeatedly failed to hand over classified documents to the government and that their efforts to keep those documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound amounted to obstruction of its criminal investigation.

During an Aug. 8 search of the Florida resort, the FBI recovered additional classified documents after previous efforts to retrieve them failed and after assurances from Trump’s team that all the requested materials had been handed over.

Trump has argued that he declassified the documents before taking them there, but authorities have not uncovered or disclosed any evidence to support that claim.

The former president has numerous residences around the country. He often spends part of the year at his Bedminster golf club.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...