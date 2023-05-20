Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump’s legal team
Former Donald Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore, who departed the former president’s legal team, told CNN’s Paula Reid he left because of infighting among the group.
Former Donald Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore, who departed the former president’s legal team, told CNN’s Paula Reid he left because of infighting among the group.
A lawyer who quit Donald Trump's legal team this past week attributed his decision Saturday to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president. Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.”
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson did not make a ruling Friday, the final day of a three-day trial. His decision could take days.
The 45th president is worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, and is the only billionaire to enter the White House. Take a look at his property empire.
Donald Hazard was the sergeant-at-arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia, according to court documents.
One person described their meeting as a "getting-to-know you session" and said Murdoch often meets with rising political figures.
The serial entrepreneur has multiplied his attacks, often deemed anti-Semitic, against the legendary financier, provoking the ire of civil rights groups.
The Texas Republican pointed out a key issue that the former president just doesn’t seem to understand.
One employee said, “the rank and file journalists are getting let go” as “the sacrificial lambs” — while “upper management are sitting pretty.”
“While zealous advocacy is always anticipated, the Court takes great umbrage when parties denigrate or threaten opposing parties or counsel.”
California officials are investigating the disappearance of 30 tons (61,000 pounds) of ammonium nitrate from a railcar crossing the Midwest. Ammonium nitrate, which is used as fertilizer, can also be used to create explosives and was a key component in the homemade bomb used in the 1995 attack on the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
After surviving a late-inning war against the Dawgs last night, LSU needed Ty Floyd to have a quality start. He did just that.
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a hairline fracture in his left hand. Machado was hit by a pitch Monday night. The move was backdated to Tuesday and manager Bob Melvin said there's a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has arrived in Saudi Arabia where he is due to meet with the Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, and address an Arab League summit, James Rothwell reports.
Brett Howden scored the game-winner for Vegas early in overtime to give his team a 1-0 edge over Dallas in the Western Conference final.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 wrapped up in the US this week, as Ellen Pompeo returned as Meredith Grey.
The winner of a contest that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell created for people to try to disprove his election fraud claims has asked a federal court to make Lindell pay him the money after the ally of former President Trump has refused. Lindell promised to pay $5 million to anyone who could disprove his data…
After months of carnage, there are indications that Russian forces control all but the last few blocks of what's left of Bakhmut.
The MSNBC anchor slammed the Ohio Republican as "rabid, right-wing, election-denying, relentless" and "Trump-echoing."
The First Sea Lord said this week that, in 500 years, there may no longer be ships at sea. This could well be true; but for the next few decades, at least, Britain’s security depends on the Royal Navy.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics