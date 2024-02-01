Ex-Trump Attorney Offers Stunningly Blunt Analysis Of Current Trump Lawyer Alina Habba

Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney to Donald Trump, on Wednesday gave a short yet stinging summary of current Trump attorney Alina Habba.

Habba represented Trump in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial against the former president. Last week, a jury ordered Trump to pay his accuser $83.3 million.

Last year, a jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse after Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s. He was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump this week wrote on his Truth Social platform that he is seeking new legal representation as he looks to appeal the $83.3 million verdict.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Cobb how he thought Habba handled Trump’s case.

“I think she’s handled it in the mafia way,” Cobb replied.

Habba had done Trump’s bidding, he continued. “She’s articulated his political narrative of victimization and unfairness in the judicial system and made some outlandish claims […] and she lost.”

“So, she is a loser,” he added. “I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation.”

Watch the exchange here:

