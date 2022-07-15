Ex-Trump Attorney Ty Cobb Calls Him Out In Spectacular 'Seinfeld' Fashion

Ty Cobb, the mustachioed attorney who was a White House lawyer to President Donald Trump during the Robert Mueller investigation, slammed his former boss in a new interview.

“[Trump] is a disaster for the Republican Party for which he prevented a Senate majority in 2020 and, as time will demonstrate, has already done the same for 2022 with his endorsements of unelectable candidates all based on their loyalty or his own driving desire for revenge,” Cobb told NBC News.

Cobb also said Trump has been cashing in on the Big Lie over the 2020 election:

“The Big Lie has been good only for Trump and has brought him millions in donations, which some evidence suggests may have been mishandled. The Big Lie, and the related violence, election interference and other perceived misconduct, was and is an affront to this nation and its first principles. It has permanently soiled the history pages and deepened the abyss that divides our country and continues to expand due to the delusions and lack of accountability of politicians in both parties.”

Cobb has been critical of Trump since leaving the White House in 2018. He called Mueller an “American hero” and said the Russia investigation was not a “witch hunt” as Trump had repeatedly claimed. Last week, Cobb told CNN that the investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “justifiable.”

“I mean, think you’ve got issues of defrauding the United States, with regard to the vice president’s issue and a big lie. You’ve got potential obstruction and influencing a witness,” he said. “And, of course, you got seditious conspiracy, if indeed, they can tie all those pieces together. I think that will be difficult on a sedition, but I do think that there are certainly other criminal activity worthy of investigation.”

But in his latest comments, Cobb went further, and even tweaked a line from a “Seinfeld” episode.

“It should be disqualifying for Trump and his political acolytes, and would have been at any other time in our history. To modify a well-known ‘Seinfeld’ quote ― SANITY NOW!” Cobb told NBC News.

Story continues

The Seinfeld line, of course, is “Serenity Now!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.