Ex-Trump Doc Detained at Rodeo While Assisting on ‘Chaotic’ Medical Emergency

Rod Lamkey/Pool via Reuters

Former White House doctor and current U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was attempting to help a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency during a rodeo in Texas on Saturday when he was “briefly detained” by cops, his office confirmed to The Daily Beast.

A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed the incident took place during a concert at the White Deer Rodeo on Saturday night on the outskirts of Amarillo. They described a “very loud and chaotic environment” in which Jackson was taken into custody—but never arrested—and quickly released once the situation was explained.

The incident began after Jackson was “summoned by someone in the crowd to assist a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency nearby,” his office said.

The GOP Congressman had “sat in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking,” his spokesperson added.

Trump’s Ex-Doc, Ronny Jackson, Promised to Help Pharma Execs. They Then Bankrolled His Campaign.

They described how when Jackson arrived at the scene, “there was a relative, who happened to be a nurse, already providing assistance. Dr. Jackson explained that he was a physician and asked her if she needed help, and she said yes.”

The relative did not respond to comment from The Daily Beast by time of publication, but they posted on Facebook shortly after the incident describing the teen’s status and the scene—relaying at length a scuffle between authorities and Jackson, during which he was allegedly thrown to the ground.

A comment in the Facebook thread from the relative also revealed the teen is now “awake and alert.”

The statement from Jackson’s office also appeared to confirm the report.

“While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient,” Jackson’s statement said, noting that “there were no uniformed EMS providers on the scene at that time.”

Story continues

“He was immediately released as soon as law enforcement realized that he, as a medical professional, was tending to the young girl’s medical emergency.”

The local sheriff told The Texas Tribune the department is reviewing the incident but did not confirm Jackson’s identity.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.