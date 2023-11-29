Ex-Trump enforcer Stephen Miller now harassing transgender students in Mesa

Whenever a lawsuit is filed over a public policy you can sometimes — many times, most times — tell whose side you should be on simply by who’s behind it.

Not the name on the suit. The organization pulling the strings.

This week an outfit called the America First Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit against Mesa Public Schools on behalf of governing board member Rachel Walden.

The suit alleges that the district’s guidelines for supporting transgender students violate Arizona’s parents’ bill of rights law.

Miller's policy yanked infants from parents

The person behind the America First Legal Foundation is former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

That tells you all you need to know.

Among other odious things, Miller formulated the Trump administration’s family-separation anti-immigration plan, a policy by which infants and toddlers were taken from their parents, a policy the American Academy of Pediatrics called “government-sanctioned child abuse.”

After leaving the White House, Miller founded the legal foundation. He has used it to make life more difficult for already marginalized communities, and to harrass and intimidate businesses and schools that are trying to treat everyone with dignity and respect.

He said Pop-Tarts sexualized kids

His group filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against Kellogg’s, claiming the company was targeting children through marketing campaigns that “politicize and sexualize its products.”

A headline in The New Republic over this claim read: “Stephen Miller Files Complaint That Gay Pop-Tarts Are Sexualizing Kids.”

Yes, Pop-Tarts.

State superintendent: Yes, schools teach critical race theory

Now Miller’s legal attack team is out to harass transgender students in Mesa Public schools, and their families, and school administrators.

All in the guise of protecting parental rights and battling what it calls a “woke” agenda.

Mesa schools are just his latest victims

The district has guidelines that allow transgender students to access facilities consistent with their gender identity and to use names and pronouns that reflect their identity. The lawsuit claims the district is purposefully keeping some information from parents.

Last summer, Superintendent Andi Fourlis sent a letter to parents debunking claims that students were being placed on transgender support plans without parental notification and that support plans help students with medical transitions.

Fourlis denied both claims. And the support plan itself, a fairly straightforward checklist, states that “parents/guardians are notified of the support(s) provided at school.”

Miller’s foundation has gone after other school districts, as well as after companies like Target and Meta (Facebook’s parent company), always under the twisted pretense of fighting against “woke” policies or organizations, but with a less than subtle appeal to those with anti-LGBTQ bias and white nationalist tendencies.

Mesa schools, and their innocent students, are just the latest victims.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Transgender students in Mesa targeted by ex-Trump enforcer