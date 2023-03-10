Ex-Trump Lawyer Posts Cruel Video Mocking Mitch McConnell’s Hospitalization

Jenna Ellis, an ex-legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, sparked anger on Thursday with another disgusting hot take.

The lawyer responded to the hospitalization of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with a concussion, after he fell at a dinner function, with mockery.

Ellis, who earlier this week was censured for spewing Trump’s 2020 election lies, shared a video featuring a turtle falling downstairs. McConnell has for years been likened to a turtle from both sides of the aisle.

“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” she captioned the clip.

BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained 👀 pic.twitter.com/xLnkhephKd — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2023

The post drew fierce condemnation on Twitter.

“The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable,” responded CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Others agreed.

The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable https://t.co/keJ7pET8v6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2023

It wasn't funny when Rand Paul's ribs were broken by his neighbor, wasn't funny when Paul Pelosi got hit in head w/hammer, wasn't funny when McConnell went to the hospital last night.



Be human before you're a partisan & quit cheering for humans getting hurt, you f*cking ghouls. https://t.co/ozV8OoCm3o — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 9, 2023

So much Christian spirit.



By the way shouldn’t you be clearing road kill in a jumpsuit or something? https://t.co/4uSb0xYF9Z — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 9, 2023

you do something this tasteless just so Donny will praise you… It’s really sad — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) March 9, 2023

I can’t stand the man’s politics but I hope he heals quickly and seriously thinks about retiring.

This is from his own party. https://t.co/b2dzop9eT1 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) March 9, 2023

Hard to believe this person was just censured by a Colorado judge who said she had a “reckless state of mind” and “a selfish motive”. https://t.co/MeaBRz5tyA — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 9, 2023

