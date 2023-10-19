Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case

The News

Former Donald Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case out of Georgia that accused her of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Powell took the plea deal just before jury selection was set to begin in her trial in Fulton County.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit election interference. She is set to serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution, and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia. She also must “testify truthfully” at any future trial related to the case.

Powell was originally facing seven charges, including racketeering and a range of conspiracy charges. She was accused of coordinating with a technology firm to breach voting systems in rural Coffee County and to obtain data, including ballot images and software.

Powell is one of 19 defendants, including Trump, who were charged in a sweeping indictment in August that accused them of participating in a conspiracy to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Powell was initially set to go to trial starting this month alongside another Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro; both had requested a speedy trial.

She is the second person to take a plea deal in the case. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was also connected to the Coffee County breach, pleaded guilty last month to five counts of conspiracy to commit election interference.