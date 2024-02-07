Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Ruling Detail That Donald Trump Will Take ‘Personally’

Former Donald Trump attorney Tim Parlatore on Tuesday suggested the former president won’t be happy with the reference to him as “citizen Trump” in the appeals court opinion that ruled he doesn’t possess total immunity for acts he committed when in the White House.

“I think that he’s probably taking it more personally, particularly the parts about ‘Citizen Trump,’” Parlatore told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I think that he’s probably more concentrating on that,” said the lawyer, who represented Trump in his classified documents case but resigned the role in May 2023 over infighting among the legal team.

“Ultimately, one would hope that his lawyers, and he has some very good lawyers on this particular issue, will try to refocus it on just the legal aspects,” he added.

Parlatore said he wasn’t surprised by the result and thought the U.S. Supreme Court would hear Trump’s appeal, but likely won’t overturn it.

“I do see a value in the Supreme Court weighing in and potentially clarifying what type of conduct would or wouldn’t be under the immunity,” he told Collins. “I don’t think that it’s going to affect the outcome. I don’t think it’s going to change what’s going to happen in this trial.”

