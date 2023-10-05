Ex-Trump lawyer warns Giuliani is in "a lot of trouble" after being left without any local attorneys

A second attorney for Rudy Giuliani is seeking an exit from his Georgia legal team, according to a Tuesday court filing, which would seemingly leave the former New York City mayor without any local representation in the state.

Brian Tevis, who joined Giuliani's legal team shortly before he surrendered to Fulton County authorities in August, submitted a motion to withdraw to the clerk Tuesday evening, leaving it to a judge in the case to sign off on the motion.

The move comes after several other attorneys who represented Giuliani have sued the former Trump lawyer for failing to pay his legal fees, including his longtime lawyer and friend Robert Costello, who sued Giuliani for more than $1.3 million in payments to his firm.

The loss to his legal team also follows the departure of fellow Giuliani Georgia lawyer David Wolfe, who submitted his own motion to withdraw from representing the former mayor last week.

Sources familiar with Giuliani's situation told ABC News that he is close to obtaining new local representation.

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday that the latest departure from Giuliani's Georgia team puts the former mayor "in a lot of trouble."

"I think it's a huge problem," Cobb continued. "I think it's, like any American who saw him throw the first ball out at Yankee Stadium after 9/11 and thought he was 'America's Mayor,' I think this is a tragic fall."

"And the depths I don't think we've necessarily seen yet," Cobb added. "So I do think he's in great difficulty. I think he needs a very strong attorney to assist him there."

Other legal experts echoed Cobb's sentiments.

"Have to imagine it's rooted in Giuliani's inability to pay, which is going to get hugely worse before (ie probably never) gets better," Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Hard to see how he can climb out of the cavernous hole he is in financially and legally."

"This poses a serious problem for Rudy Giuliani. He needs local Georgia counsel to defend him in this RICO prosecution," MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang tweeted. "If he cannot afford a lawyer or one cannot be appointed to him, will Giuliani represent himself?"

He needs local Georgia counsel to defend him in this RICO prosecution.



"Rudy's troubles compound exponentially. I am sure, however, there is a scrappy young member of the Georgia Bar willing to step in and do some solid work for the exposure," added Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State law professor. "That's his best hope."

Giuliani is one of 19 co-defendants, including the former president, in Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling RICO indictment, which alleges that the group conspired to overturn Trump's electoral defeat in the state in 2020. The former New York mayor faces 13 charges — including conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer — for his role in the scheme. He has pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani is also described as one of the unindicted co-conspirators in Trump's federal election interference case. The New York Times reported Thursday that federal prosecutors have been asking witnesses about Giuliani's drinking habits and the former president's awareness of his alleged inebriation while Giuliani advised him.