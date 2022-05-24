Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DeMILLO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Sanders
    American political press secretary
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — During her two years as President Donald Trump's spokesperson, Sarah Sanders used the White House briefing room to take aim at Democrats on issues such as immigration and crime. She is poised to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after employing the same strategy.

Sanders has shattered fundraising records and blanketed her home state with ads that have focused on President Joe Biden, national media and other Trump targets rather than her opponents for the state's top office. That approach, along with Trump's endorsement in this conservative state, has made her the heavy favorite to win the GOP nomination for the office her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, held for a decade.

“As governor, I will say no to Biden and the radical left's agenda,” Sanders says in one of her TV ads.

Sanders faces former talk radio host Doc Washburn, who is making a long-shot bid against Sanders in the primary. The front-runner in the Democratic primary for governor is Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and ordained minister who launched his campaign last year with a video that quickly went viral and contrasted with Sanders' rhetoric.

“I wasn't born into politics," Jones said in a recent TV ad. “My parents raised me to care about people."

Jones faces educator Anthony Bland, former state Rep. Jay Martin, mental health clinic operator James “Rus" Russell and small-business owner Supha Xayprasith-Mays in Tuesday's primary.

If none of the Democrats wins a majority of the votes, the top two will face each other in a June 21 primary runoff.

The candidates are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred from seeking reelection because of term limits and is considering a run for president in 2024. Hutchinson endorsed Sanders' bid after her two chief rivals for the nomination, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, dropped out to run for other offices.

Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state.

Sanders was already well known in Arkansas politics, going back to when she appeared in ads for her father’s campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman’s 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton’s in 2014. She's appearing in ads endorsing Boozman's reelection bid as he tries to fend off challenges in Tuesday's primary.

During Sanders’ nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her. She faced questions about her credibility, particularly after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that Sanders admitted making an unfounded claim to reporters about FBI agents’ reaction to director James Comey’s firing. But she also earned reporters’ respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders has run on a promise to phase out the state's income tax, though she's stopped short of giving a timeline for doing so or offering details on how she'd pay for the loss in revenue.

Before jumping into the governor’s race, Jones headed the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs. He has dubbed his platform “PB&J,” which he says stands for preschool, broadband and jobs.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn under investigation by House Ethics Committee

    One allegation claims Cawthorn may have violated federal insider trading laws when he promoted the meme coin LGB.

  • GOP Sen. John Boozman fending off rivals in Arkansas primary

    Republican Sen. John Boozman hopes to fend off three challengers in Arkansas' primary Tuesday who are trying to paint him as not conservative enough, despite his support from former President Donald Trump, groups such as the National Rifle Association and the state's top GOP figures. Boozman's reelection bid hasn't garnered the attention nationally of other top campaigns like Senate races in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, but it could be another test of Trump's influence in an extremely red state. A soft-spoken eye doctor who has served two terms in the Senate, Boozman adopted a more combative tone in his campaign ads that tout the support of Trump and other GOP figures.

  • Amber Heard’s legal team to put Johnny Depp back on the stand

    Ahead of closing arguments, Amber Heard’s legal team is expected to put Johnny Depp back on the witness stand to challenge his claims about their past relationship. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.

  • Recap: Vince Dooley speaks at Herschel Walker rally in Athens

    Former Georgia Bulldogs football star and current U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker hosts Election Day Eve rally at The Foundry in Athens, Ga.

  • Mace, Arrington meet in South Carolina 1st District debate

    In one of the year's most closely watched congressional Republican primaries, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace met two GOP challengers on the debate stage who are seeking to oust her from South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, one of whom immediately endorsed the other, before walking off stage. In the Monday night matchup in Charleston, slated to be the only debate for Mace, Katie Arrington and Lynz Piper-Loomis ahead of the June 14 primary election, Piper-Loomis answered her opening question by saying she would be supporting Arrington before removing her mic and leaving the debate. Arrington notably knocked U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford out of the GOP primary, going on to lose the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham, who became the first of his party in decades to flip a South Carolina House seat.

  • Quad summit: The China factor at the heart of the meeting

    The group will refocus on an open and safe Indo-Pacific - and analysts say this is aimed at China.

  • Vietnam finish SEA Games esports event with 7 medals, Philippines, Singapore at 4

    The host country won four of its medals in the tenth and final day of the event.

  • DB Reggie Robinson re-signs with the Browns after being waived last week

    Claimed, waived with a failed physical and re-signed in the span of six days, Robinson has had quite the ride:

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "very confident" Democrats will hold onto majority

    Jeffries' assessment comes shortly after the release of a CBS News poll​ showing that nearly 70% of Americans say the economy is bad.

  • One ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider upped their stake by 4.5% in the previous year

    Looking at ReadyTech Holdings Limited's ( ASX:RDY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders...

  • Johnny Vs Amber

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headline news for their sensational breakup. When Depp sued The Sun in London for libel, a mass of personal videos, recordings, texts and photos emerged, leading to unprecedented insight into the stars’ troubled marriage.

  • Boeing’s Starliner is close to breaking SpaceX’s astronaut monopoly

    The US wanted two redundant ways to get astronauts into space, and it now it nearly has them after an uncrewed Boeing Starliner arrived at the International Space Station over the weekend. The second privately owned spacecraft built through the commercial crew program after SpaceX’s Dragon, Boeing’s Starliner promises to expand both NASA’s scientific work and give a new option to companies and individual seeking transport to space. NASA initially partnered with Boeing in 2014 to build a vehicle to carry astronauts from the Earth to the orbital laboratory, but attempts at test-flights in 2019 and 2021 failed, revealing serious problems.

  • California lawmakers take on Texas by blocking 'heartbeat' abortion laws

    A bill in the California Legislature would prohibit the enforcement of fetal heartbeat abortion restriction laws in states like Texas.

  • Jeffries says NY redistricting process was ‘hijacked’ by appeals court

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said New York’s redistricting process was “hijacked” by an appeals court after the new lines drawn for the state lumped a number of incumbents into the same district, forcing member vs. member primaries. “The process unfortunately was hijacked by the Court of Appeals. A bad process has now led…

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," May 22

    This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” a new CBS News poll finds a high level of uneasiness with the economy. Plus, we hear from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and former defense Secretary Robert Gates, who offers a little bit of optimism.

  • World economy has 'buffer' against recession says IMF's Gopinath

    While the world economy faces headwinds, current growth forecasts offer a buffer against a potential global recession, the International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official said Monday. Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate, adding: "You could have sanctions and counter sanctions". Gopinath said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that the other challenges included inflation, a tightening of interest rates by central banks and a slowdown in Chinese growth.

  • California parents could soon sue tech companies for social-media addiction

    Business groups have warned that if the bill passes, social-media companies would most likely cease operations for children in California rather than face the legal risk.

  • Ohio State basketball learns opponent and world-famous venue for this year’s CBS Sports Classic

    Ohio State hoops knows its opponent and venue for this year's CBS Sports Classic.

  • Turkey's Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Monday to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the aim of the operation would be resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along its border with Syria. “We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan said.

  • Stock Market Is Near Capitulation As Market Rotation Out From This Sector

    Market rotation out from this defensive sector could signal the start of stock market capitulation based on the analogue comparison of the global financial crisis in 2008.