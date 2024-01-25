Ex-Trump Staffer Brilliantly Responds To Trump's Warning To Haley Donors

Sarah Matthews, who briefly served as Donald Trump’s deputy press secretary, happily defied Trump’s warning to Nikki Haley donors by giving money to Haley’s campaign on Wednesday.

Trump had said that anyone who donates to Haley will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp ... We don’t want them.”

Matthews took that as encouragement and shared a receipt for her contribution to Haley’s underdog bid against the GOP front-runner while attaching Trump’s threat on Truth Social.

“Done. Join me in donating to @NikkiHaley,” she wrote while including the link.

Matthews resigned on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a Trump-inspired mob laid siege to the Capitol. She said she was “deeply disturbed” by what happened and held Trump accountable for not keeping the peace. She later testified before a Jan. 6 panel and has periodically sounded the alarm on Trump’s rhetoric.

Haley also worked in the Trump administration as the U.N. ambassador and has been dismissed by the former president as a “birdbrain” while she carries on her presidential campaign against him despite long odds.

Related...