Ex-trustee Teising may remain free while her case is appealed

A Gannett photographer found Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's travel trailer and Teising on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Camper's Inn RV Park in Panama City Beach, Fla. Many question Teising's residency since she sold her West Lafayette home in June.

Wabash Township ex-trustee Jennifer Teising does not have to report to jail Thursday to serve the 62-days of her 124-day jail sentence for stealing township money.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Teising may remain free without bail while the court reviews her conviction and sentence.

"Appellant’s Verified Petition for Bail Pending Appeal and Verified Petition to Stay Execution of Date Appellant is to Report to Jail are both granted," the order states. "The trial court’s Order dated March 7, 2022, which directed Appellant to report to the Tippecanoe County Jail to serve her sentence, is stayed pending final resolution of this appeal.

"... Appellant is not required to post any bail."

A grand jury indicted Teising last year on 21 counts of felony theft for collecting her township pay check while residing outside of the township, which is required by law.

Teising's bench trial was in December in front of Tippecanoe Superior 5 Judge Kristen McVey, who published an order on Jan. 5 finding Teising guilty of all 21 counts.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette's ex-trustee may remain free while her case is appealed