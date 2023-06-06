Ex-Tucson teacher who made death threat against state Sen. Wendy Rogers to be sentenced

A former middle school music teacher is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday after making a death threat against state Sen. Wendy Rogers in 2022.

Donald Glenn Brown, who resigned from the Tucson Unified School District after he was charged, previously pleaded guilty to attempting to make a terroristic threat. That's a Class 4 felony, the lowest level. Navajo County Superior Court Judge Joseph Clark will sentence Brown at a hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Holbrook.

Brown was charged after he sent an email to the Trumped Store in Show Low on July 4 from a fake account with the subject line "Wendy Rogers is going to (expletive) die," according to a Department of Public Safety report. Rogers was in Show Low for the Independence Day parade.

The expletive-laden email, which appeared to come from a "Jessica James," stated that "Jim and Jessica" were parked at a fast-food store next to the Trumped Store with "a pair of AR-15s."

"We are going to walk in your … joke of a store, and start shooting," the email said. Brown threatened to shoot Rogers — whom he called a "traitor" — in the head before shooting up the store.

In a statement to the court included in a presentence report, Brown wrote that he read several social media messages, presumably from Rogers, that were "deeply offensive" and that he "responded by making an ugly, violent, profane, threatening message. It was a mistake I made in a few moments of impulsive, foolish, angry carelessness."

He wrote that he was "utterly and terribly ashamed" of his actions and had no intent of acting upon them. Authorities said they believe he sent the email from his mother's house near Show Low. No weapons were found there or at his Tucson apartment, according to the presentence report.

The presentence report states that no sentencing agreement was made with his plea, but it references probation. Brown has no prior record. After resigning from his teaching position, Brown moved to the White Mountains, where he lives with his mother and brother, according to the report.

Rogers' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rogers, R-Flagstaff, referenced the threat at a recent hearing where she failed to convince a judge to extend a restraining order against a reporter who knocked on the doors of her Valley homes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Donald Brown to be sentenced for threatening state Sen. Wendy Rogers