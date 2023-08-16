Ex-U.K. policemen charged for racist texts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Six ex-U.K. policemen are facing charges for racist texts they allegedly sent about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to officials.

The messages in question were sent in a closed WhatsApp group between August 2018 and September 2022, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a news release.

Those accused — aged 62 to 67 — had all retired from the Metropolitan Police between 2001 and 2015 and “were not serving at any point during their participation in the group.”

Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell, and Trevor Lewton are each charged with at least one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages, per authorities.

“They served in various parts of the Met throughout their careers but all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command,” said the MPS.

The force noted it initiated the probe in the wake of an October 2022 BBC Newsnight investigation, which said it was “passed dozens of messages shared within the chat by a member of the group.”

Though the MPS release did not further detail the content of the messages, the BBC and multiple other outlets have pointed to the Sussexes as the subject of some of the racist texts.

“We are working relentlessly to rebuild the trust of the public, which has understandably been dented by a number of high-profile incidents and investigations in recent years which have involved officers or former officers,” said Commander James Harman, head of the force’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

“The honest majority of Met officers are fully behind this work,” he continued. “They are tired of being let down by a minority in policing and they are aware of the damage poor behaviour can do to our relationship with the communities we serve.”

Harman expressed his hope that people will take comfort in the case, as it shows the MPS is “determined to take the necessary measures to investigate any wrongdoing wherever we find it.”

Back in March, an independent report — following an officer’s 2021 abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard — found the MPS to not just be racist, but sexist, misogynistic and homophobic.