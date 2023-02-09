Ex-UConn student pleads guilty to murder in 2020 sword attack

Feb. 9—In May 2020 a former University of Connecticut student killed one man, severely injured another, and broke into a third man's home, tied him up, and stole his vehicle, all in Willington.

The man responsible, Peter Manfredonia, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Vernon Superior Court to murder, first-degree assault, and home invasion.

He is facing a sentence of 55 years in prison, said Vernon prosecutor Matthew Gedansky.

Gedansky said he's had many conversations regarding the case with Manfredonia's lawyer, the prosecutor in charge of the cases in Milford Superior Court, and the judge in Vernon, which led to the agreement for the sentence.

Gedansky said all of the victims and their families also agreed.

The 55-year sentence will also cover the charges that Manfredonia faces in Milford, stemming from his killing of Nicholas Eisele, 23 in Derby, and the kidnapping of his girlfriend.

According to police, Manfredonia's spree began on Mirtl Road in Willington on the morning of May 22. He traveled there on his motorcycle, clad in dark clothing and a full-face helmet, and with a samurai sword in his backpack.

He ditched his motorcycle at the end of the street and began walking towards the home of a woman he used to date. Along the way he was intercepted by Theodore DeMers, 62, who apparently believed Manfredonia's motorcycle had broken down, and attempted to help him.

Residents of the street said they saw Manfredonia riding on the back of DeMer's ATV towards his motorcycle, and not long afterward, heard screaming.

Witnesses discovered DeMers, suffering from fatal injuries, and a seriously injured 80-year old John Franco, who had gone to DeMer's aid. Both had suffered severe injuries to their heads and torsos.

The bloody samurai sword was found nearby.

Police later learned that Manfredonia's next stop was a home on Turnpike Road, where he tied up the homeowner and held him hostage in the basement.

The homeowner wasn't injured, and said he attempted to engage Manfredonia in small talk. Manfredonia admitted to killing DeMers, though he said he didn't now why and was remorseful for it.

Story continues

Manfredonia spent part of the day gathering supplies at the man's house, such as food and bottles of alcohol, and then left with his truck the next morning. He also took two firearms.

Police say Manfredonia then traveled to Derby, where he killed Eisele, kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, and headed south with a stolen vehicle.

The woman and stolen car were found that afternoon in New Jersey, and Manfredonia was tracked over the following days to Maryland, where he was arrested May 27.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.