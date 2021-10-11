Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell arrested on domestic violence charge

Former UFC star Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday morning on a domestic violence charge.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after midnight at a home in Hidden Hills, a gated community.

Officers “determined the 51-year-old former fighter was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical” with his wife, professional poker player Heidi Northcott, 41, according to TMZ.

“According to authorities, his wife did not require medical treatment,” TMZ reported.

Liddell into custody for alleged domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Liddell was released around 10 a.m. after posting $20,000 bail, according to the OC Register.

Liddell, a a former UFC light heavyweight champion listed at 6′2″ 240lbs, retired from professional fighting in 2010 before briefly returning in 2018.

Liddell and Northcott have been married for more than a decade. The couple has a daughter and son together. Liddell also has two other children from previous relationships.