Ex-UGA linebacker agrees to plea deal after 2 women accused him of rape

A former University of Georgia linebacker who was accused of rape by two women agreed to a plea deal on Monday.

Adam Anderson entered an Alford plea on two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence, but acknowledge that pleading guilty is in their best interest, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nearly two years ago, a woman accused Anderson of raping her at his home on Oct. 29, 2021. According to the police report, a woman said she went to his home in Athens to have some drinks. She told police she fell asleep and then later woke up to the linebacker assaulting her.

She said the incident was non-consensual and made a report with the police department later that day. Anderson played in the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville that next day. He was suspended from the team following the allegations and never played another game for the Bulldogs.

Another woman in Oconee County also came forward and accused Anderson of raping her. Both cases were combined earlier this year with a plea downgrading the charges to sexual battery.

Once the plea was agreed upon, the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office requested a 24-month sentence. The judge sentenced Anderson to serve a year in jail on both charges concurrently, according to court documents.

As part of the plea, Anderson cannot have direct or indirect contact with either victim and cannot discuss either case on social media. Anderson must turn himself in to the Clarke County Jail by July 29 at 12 p.m.

