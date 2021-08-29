Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., a Taliban checkpoint is seen blocking access just south of Kabul's international airport Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

A privately funded chartered plane carrying Paul “Pen” Farthing and his animals took off from Kabul late Saturday after a saga that gripped and divided Britain, raising difficult questions about the relative value placed on human and animal lives.

Animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer, who has acted as a U.K.-based spokesman for Farthing, said the plane was due to land at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

Farthing, who started the Nowzad charity after serving with British forces in Afghanistan 15 years ago, was eligible for evacuation in Britain’s military airlift along with Afghan members of his staff and their dependents. But he refused to leave without the animals.

For days, Farthing used social media and press interviews to chronicle his attempts to depart with his four-legged companions amid the chaotic exodus from Kabul airport, as his supporters lobbied the British government for help with a rescue effort dubbed Operation Ark.

Farthing gained backing from celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais, and many offers to adopt the rescued animals. But he also drew criticism from those who said the case was draining time and energy from the task of rescuing Afghans at risk from the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Britain says it evacuated more than 15,000 U.K. citizens and vulnerable Afghans in a two-week airlift that ended Saturday. But officials say as many as 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the U.K. have been left behind. Some British lawmakers who have been trying to help stranded constituents and their families believe the true total is higher.

“What would you say if I sent an ambulance to save my dog rather than to save your mother?” said Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan.

“We’ve just used a lot of troops to bring in 200 dogs. Meanwhile my interpreter’s family is likely to be killed,” Tugendhat told radio station LBC on Saturday.

Farthing and his supporters say Operation Ark did not take airplane seats from people or drain resources from the official evacuation operation. But U.K. government officials have become increasingly vocal in their frustration.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the military had to prioritize people over pets, and complained that some of Farthing’s more militant supporters had “taken up too much time” of senior commanders and had sent abuse to military staff.

The Sunday Times released a recording of an expletive-filled message left by Farthing last week for a senior defense official, Peter Quentin, accusing him of “blocking” the evacuation and threatening to “spend the rest of my time … destroying you on social media.”

Dyer said Farthing was “a national hero” who was facing “a smear campaign” by government officials.

“Pen Farthing, who was risking his life in Kabul to get his people and animals to Britain, was completely justified in holding Mr. Quentin to account for his actions,” he said.

A convoy carrying Farthing, this staff and the animals was near Kabul airport on Thursday when a suicide bomber killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. On Friday, after days of failed attempts by the group to reach safety, the British military said it had given clearance for the chartered flight and British troops had “assisted” Farthing and the animals into the airport.

Dyer said Taliban guards would not let the Afghan staff enter, even though they had papers permitting them to come to Britain. He said Nowzad would continue to work to get them safely to Britain.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan latest: Pentagon says US drone strike kills ISIS-K planner one day after Kabul airport attack

    The Pentagon announced the airstrike a day after Joe Biden vowed retaliation for a Kabul airport attack by ISIS-K that killed 13 US service members.

  • Hurricanes tender $6.1M offer sheet to Canadiens' Kotkanemi

    The Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet Saturday to Canadiens restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina's Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago. Kotkaniemi signed the offer sheet for $6.1 million for next season. The Canadiens have seven days to match or receive Carolina's 2022 first- and third-round picks as compensation.

  • Rolling Stones Remember Charlie Watts With Video Tribute to Drummer

    Band shares two-minute video celebrating legacy of legendary drummer

  • The Latest: Family says Taliban fighter killed folk singer

    A Taliban fighter has shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances. The valley had seen upheaval since the Taliban takeover, with some districts in the area coming under the control of militia fighters opposed to the Taliban rule. The Taliban previously came out to Andarabi’s home and searched it, even drinking tea with the musician, his son Jawad Andarabi told The Associated Press.

  • Pen Farthing to leave Afghanistan in next couple of hours with his 200 dogs and cats

    A former Royal Marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul is to leave with his pets in the next couple of hours - but has been forced to leave behind his Afghan staff.

  • Stop talking about impeachment and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, Sen. Graham

    A person turning 18 today was born about two years after the war in Afghanistan started. Times have changed, the Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report

    U.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month.

  • Marine Battalion Commander Relieved of Duties after Calling Out Military Leaders over Afghanistan Chaos

    Marine battalion commander Stuart Scheller voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, rebuking the senior officers who oversaw the mission.

  • Afghanistan: Black Hawks and Humvees - military kit now with the Taliban

    As the insurgents swept through Afghanistan they inherited an arsenal of US-made equipment.

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • 'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops

    Three military aircraft landed on the base, greeted by fire engines spraying fountains of water for the planes to pass through as a welcome ceremony. The aircraft brought home more than 300 soldiers involved in the evacuations, with paratroopers, special forces, military police, medical staff and dog handlers with their dogs among them. "You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had welcomed the troops at their stop-over in the Uzbek capital Tashkent and travelled back with them.

  • Think California’s recall election doesn’t affect you? It really does, I’m afraid

    The election is a depressing reminder that Republicans are incredibly good at finding sneaky ways to get into power and hold on to it Governor Gavin Newsom of California. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP Why everyone should be paying attention to the recall election in California The wine bill alone apparently came to $12,000. Last November, when California was under a partial lockdown, Gavin Newsom was caught breaking his own rules and celebrating a lobbyist friend’s birthday at the French Laundry,

  • Taliban say two ISIS bombing suspects captured

    The Taliban said they captured two members of the Islamic State affiliate responsible for the suicide bombing outside the airport of Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. service members Thursday.

  • Marine battalion commander calls out senior leaders for Afghanistan failures in viral rant

    A Marine officer went viral after he posted a video claiming senior U.S. military and civilian leaders are not "accepting accountability" for the handling of the chaotic troop withdrawal and evacuation in Afghanistan.

  • Isn’t it ironic? Law touted by DeSantis backfired on his defense in mask mandate case | Editorial

    Oh, the irony of it all.

  • California Marine Nicole Gee, 23, who cradled baby at Kabul airport, killed in Afghanistan attack

    Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait

    China's defense ministry protested Saturday the passage of a U.S. Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China. A statement posted on the ministry's website called the move provocative and said it shows that the United States is the biggest threat to peace and stability and creator of security risks in the 160-kilometer (100-mile) wide Taiwan Strait. The USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the strait Friday in international waters, the U.S. Navy said.

  • Jill Biden speaks after Afghanistan attack

    First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon.Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Afghanistan has been woven through