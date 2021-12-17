Ex-UK student who bragged about entering Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to jail

Federal prosecutors charged UK student Gracyn Courtright in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal judge sentenced a former University of Kentucky student Friday to one month in jail followed by one year of probation for participating in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, from Hurricane, West Virginia, was a 23-year-old senior at UK when she entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 along with supporters of former President Donald Trump who were seeking to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

She was initially charged in January with entering restricted grounds, entering grounds with intent to impede government business, demonstrating on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property under $1,000.

But in August, federal prosecutors offered her a deal to plead guilty to just the one count of entering restricted grounds, which is punishable by up to a year in prison, and ended up asking the judge to sentence Courtright to six months in jail, one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service as well as a $500 restitution payment.

Courtright's attorney, Thomas Abbenante, asked in a memo ahead of the sentencing hearing for a sentence of 60 days in jail along with the same terms as prosecutors did for supervised release, community service and restitution.

Kentucky tornado:: 77 deaths break record for deadliest storm in state's history

Judge Christopher R. Cooper with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who was nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama, ordered Courtright on Friday to 30 days imprisonment followed by 12 months of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

Cooper said he viewed six months of incarceration as too harsh and also ordered the young woman to receive mental health treatment.

"If I could take back anything in my life, it would be my actions on Jan. 6," Courtright said Friday, frequently tearing up as she read a statement to the judge.

Story continues

"I know my actions have caused so much shame to the most important people in my life," she continued. "I even hold my head down and don't make eye contact with my neighbors."

Cooper, in a soft tone, told Courtright she committed a serious crime but acknowledged her younger age, feelings of remorse and remaining potential in life as a bright student.

Courtright was a mathematical economics major who made the dean's list at UK in the spring and fall of 2020, but she withdrew from classes after getting charged in January.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed to The Courier Journal that Courtright is no longer enrolled at the university.

Still, Courtright asked the judge in her statement Friday to allow her to finish her last semester of college, though she added her peers may "only see" her as "the girl who trespassed in the nation's Capitol and took pictures to prove she was there."

US Capitol riot arrests: What we know about Kentuckians who were charged

The criminal complaint against Courtright said a photo published by The Washington Post appeared to show her holding up her phone in a crowd that clashed with police in the halls of the Capitol.

The FBI also obtained videos and screenshots of her since-deleted Instagram and Twitter accounts that included photos of her at the Capitol, one captioned: "can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here."

“Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO," she also wrote in an Instagram post, according to the FBI.

An affidavit also included photos from security footage appearing to show Courtright inside the Capitol carrying a "Members Only" sign up a set of stairs before a law enforcement officer took it from her.

More screenshots show a series of direct messages between Courtright and a witness, with Courtright saying the riot "wasn't like the news said" and that police let the crowd walk into the building.

She also said "it's history idc," "I thought it was cool" and "idk what treason is" after the witness told her what she did was treason.

Capitol riot misinformation persists: False claims continue to circulate on Facebook

A UK student started a Change.org petition earlier this year that collected several thousand signatures and called on school administrators to expel Courtright.

The Capitol riot resulted in the deaths of five people, hundreds of police officers injured and at least four officers who defended the building later dying by suicide, with a House committee continuing to investigate what happened and what role Trump played in hopes of enacting safeguards before the next election.

Cooper, the judge, asked Courtright if she knew how many people died Jan. 6 or later by suicide.

"Was it cool to have been there?" Cooper asked.

"No," Courtright replied.

Cooper also noted Courtright did not vote in the 2020 election, telling her that casting "an informed vote is the price of admission" and the "ticket to ride."

"It's not like going to a UK basketball game and rooting for one team…it's not sports," Cooper said. "It's certainly not resorting to violence when your team doesn't win the game."

Some of the 600-plus defendants charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6 have received jail time or probation, while many others — including over a dozen Kentuckians — still await sentencing.

Three Kentuckians have so far received either 45 days in jail or several years of probation for entering the Capitol with the mob on Jan. 6.

Krista Johnson contributed to this story.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Capitol riot: University of Kentucky student sentenced in Jan. 6 case