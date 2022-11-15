Ex-UK student charged with attacking Black student waives court hearing. What happens next

A 22-year-old former University of Kentucky student accused of berating a Black student with racial slurs and assaulting a police officer waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday in her latest court appearance.

Sophia Rosing appeared before Fayette District Judge Lindsay Thurston with her attorney, Fred Peters. After waiving her preliminary hearing, her case will now go before a Fayette County grand jury. Her parents were also in attendance with her Tuesday.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors are tasked with proving that there is probable cause for a defendant’s charges and defense attorneys are given a chance to argue against charges. Witnesses and evidence can be introduced in these hearings. A judge will use the hearing to determine whether or not there is probable cause to send the charges to a grand jury.

If someone waives their preliminary hearing, the case is sent to a grand jury without the need for a judge to find probable cause.

A grand jury will decide whether or not there is enough evidence to indict the defendant and send the case to circuit court, where a trial would take place.

Aftermath of videos that showed UK student calling Black student racial slurs

The incident took place at Boyd Residence Hall on Nov. 6 where Rosing, now a former senior at UK, entered and began taunting, using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Kylah Spring, a Black student and desk clerk at the dorm, according to court records and video of the incident.

After police arrived, Rosing continued using slurs, resisted arrest and bit a police officer, according to an arrest report. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Rosing was arrested and charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.

At her first court appearance on Nov. 7, Rosing was ordered to stay away from Spring and Boyd Hall, and not drink alcohol. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea at the time.

Sophia Rosing, 22, appeared in court on Monday before Judge Bruce Bell. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash with conditions if she is released.

Monday night, UK students held a march on campus to support Spring, call for more action by the university, and speak out against racism.

Kylah Spring, center, speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Spring, went viral on social media.

The Tuesday following the incident, Rosing withdrew from the university. On Wednesday, UK issued a statement she was permanently banned from campus, and not allowed to re-enroll.

Reporter Monica Kast contributed to this story.