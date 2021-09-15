Ex-UM professor charged with shipping genetic equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions

Jay Weaver
·2 min read

A former University of Miami assistant professor has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran for shipping genetic sequencing equipment to the Persian Gulf country, federal authorities said.

Mohammad Faghihi, along with his wife and sister, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing in Miami federal court Wednesday morning on charges of receiving as much as $3.5 million to purchase genetic machines and ship them to Iran without a required license from the U.S. Department of Treasury, according to court records. Faghihi and the other family members are accused of buying some of the machines from U.S. manufacturers before shipping them to Iran between 2016 and 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Faghihi and the others are accused in the complaint of using the money not only to send the genetic equipment illegally to Iran but also to purchase a property for their company, Express Gene, in Palmetto Bay. The money was transferred to his business from various foreign bank accounts in Malaysia, China, Turkey, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Faghihi’s defense attorney, Bradford Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early today. His client, who had a first appearance in federal court Tuesday, was charged with the unauthorized equipment sale to Iran along with money laundering, smuggling goods and making a false statement to authorities.

His wife, Farzeneh Modarresi, 53, and his sister, Faezeh Faghihi, 50, were also charged with violating the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions against Iran. The court docket did not list defense attorneys for them, so their lawyers could not be reached for comment.

Mohammad Faghihi, 52, worked from 2013 to 2020 as an assistant professor in the UM medical school’s department of psychiatry and behavioral science. During this period, he was the principal investigator on several National Institutes of Health grants. Authorities said that he and his company, Express Gene, received large deposits from international wires during this period and that he failed to disclose them to UM or the NIH.

Faghihi was confronted by federal investigators in February 2021 when he returned from a trip to Iran, according to the criminal complaint.

Faghihi gave a “false statement” to Customs and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport when he was asked about whether he worked in Iran or conducted any research there, the complaint said. In fact, he was the director of a genetic laboratory at the Shiraz University of Medical Science, according to federal prosecutor Michael Thakur, who works in the counter-terrorism section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition, Faghihi’s luggage contained 17 vials of unknown biological substances covered with ice packs and hidden underneath bread and other food items, the complaint said. All of the vials were subject to regulations, authorities said.

The University of Miami, which was credited with helping prosecutors and FBI in the investigation, could not be reached for comment early today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Quechua endures in Peru despite centuries of discrimination

    Leila Ccaico walked slowly to the front of her class in a rural village in the Andes. Reluctantly, she faced her classmates, obeyed her teacher’s orders and started to sing softly in Quechua. This is the first year that the sixth grader has been taking reading and writing lessons in the Indigenous language she learned from her parents, one that has survived despite centuries of laws and discrimination that discouraged its use.

  • World War Two: The forgotten Indian soldiers of Dunkirk

    Some 300 Indian soldiers were evacuated from the coast of France during a pivotal moment in World War Two.

  • Survey reveals public doubts about climate action before critical UN summit

    Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosNew polling indicates pervasive doubts among people in 17 advanced economies about whether China and the U.S. — the world’s two largest carbon emitters — will take meaningful steps to fight climate change.Why it matters: The Pew Research Center survey released ahead of a critical United Nations climate summit in just over six weeks reveals public skepticism over whether multilateral negotiations will succeed in confronting the problem.Get marke

  • Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

    The Dodgers are chasing the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith homered in an 8-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night that was their fifth in a row. The Giants had locked up a playoff spot a night earlier.

  • Norway's Telenor says Myanmar unit sale plan followed junta's pressure on surveillance tech

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Norwegian telecom firm Telenor is selling its Myanmar operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from Myanmar's military junta to activate intercept surveillance technology, the company's Asia head told Reuters. Telenor announced in July it would sell its Myanmar unit to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, prompting an outcry from activists in the country who have been relying on its services for communications. A Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/how-myanmars-military-moved-telecoms-sector-spy-citizens-2021-05-18/?fbclid=IwAR3aulnAJ4kejAnvf80rWhJHzmaFQxrBs5qKDivQzbL-4TNJfI62siFD6K0 in May found telecom and internet service providers in Myanmar had been secretly ordered in the months before the junta's Feb. 1 coup to install invasive technology that would allow the army to freely eavesdrop on the communications of citizens.

  • Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

    Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. The 49ers announced Haralson's death on Monday. Haralson also served as San Francisco's director of player engagement for two years.

  • Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

    The shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh on a lonely highway in Hampton County, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement. Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all held the office of solicitor in the area for more than 80 years and other family members were prominent civil attorneys in the region. Murdaugh himself was an authorized volunteer prosecutor supporting his father's cases, a relationship the office severed this month as Murdaugh said he was seeking rehabilitation for an oxycodone addiction.

  • Alex Murdaugh paid man to kill him in order to collect $10M insurance payout for son: police

    The suspicious roadside shooting of embattled South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all a setup, police said. He was never supposed to survive. Murdaugh, 53, admitted to officials that he planned the shooting so his son could collect a life insurance payout of about $10 million, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced late Tuesday. On Sept. 4, the legal scion arranged to meet ...

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • RAW: Surveillance Video of Suspects Who Left Walnut Creek Restaurant Without Paying, Fired Gun Outside

    Police in Walnut Creek have released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off. (9-14-2021)

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Woman who waited more than 6 years for trial in Clay County will have case heard this week

    Viola Bowman has been in jail since January 2015. Maintaining her innocence, she rejected a plea deal last year.

  • A man who called himself a 'concerned citizen' and defended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to reporters at her fraud trial turned out to be her boyfriend's dad

    A man at Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial who claimed to be just a concerned citizen is actually Bill Evans, the father of Holmes' partner.

  • A mother in Connecticut and her 19-year-old daughter are both charged with storming the Capitol on January 6

    The pair was arrested Tuesday on a criminal complaint from the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

  • Mexico drug lord 'The Viceroy' sentenced to 28 years

    Vicente Carrillo Fuentes took control of the Juárez cartel after his brother died in a botched operation.