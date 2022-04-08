Ex-UN Food Chief Urges Calm as Food Prices Jump Most on Record

Ex-UN Food Chief Urges Calm as Food Prices Jump Most on Record
Kim Chipman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global food prices have surpassed those of the 2008 crisis even though stockpiles are higher, underscoring the need for calm and market transparency as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roils supply chains, the former head of the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization told Bloomberg Television.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jose Graziano da Silva says the 2008-11 crisis was the worst he ever saw and the world is in a “much more comfortable position” now on food inventories.

If the war drags on and -- in a worst-case scenario -- nations put bans on exports, food prices could surge well over the additional 22% that the UN currently is warning about, he said.

Political and financial instability is driving food prices and there’s a strong need to “calm down the market,” he said. “There is no reason for this spike of prices,” Graziano da Silva added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly missile strike hits Ukrainian train station

    Ukrainian officials say dozens of people were killed in a Russian rocket strike at a train station in the eastern Donetsk region. The station was a hub for evacuating civilians. The Russian defense ministry denies targeting the site. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, and then Ukrainian Parliament member Inna Sovson joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the situation in her country.

  • Goldman’s Failure to Heed 1MDB Red Flags Offers Lessons to Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- The trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng depicted a tale of greed and excess that includes bribery, bigamy and billions of dollars in stolen money. It was also a window into the missteps that cost of one of the world’s preeminent banks more than $5 billion.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update

  • Mitsubishi halts production at Russian plant it co-runs with Stellantis

    "Due to the logistical difficulties, vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March," Mitsubishi said in a statement. Japan has joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions, to punish Russia for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24. Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said in late March it would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts.

  • 40% of Crypto Investors Don’t Know They’re Required To Pay Taxes — What Else Are They Forgetting?

    The tax filing deadline - April 18 - is looming, but many crypto investors seem to be ill-prepared to file taxes on their earnings, according to a new survey. This knowledge gap can lead to...

  • Airbus sees raw material supply secured even in case of sanctions -FAS

    The war has not changed Airbus' targets including single-aisle production of 65 a month by summer 2023 or the group's ability to source raw materials including the key element titanium, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told FAS. Imports from Russia make up 50% of the European civil and military plane maker's titanium supplies.

  • Analysis: Surging Latam inflation spells more 'monetary medication' ahead

    Central banks from Brazil to Chile may be forced to dole out more monetary "medicine" than expected as inflation in the region continue to surge, defying sharp interest rate hikes and spurring discontent over rising food and fuel prices. Brazil's monthly inflation has surged beyond forecasts to the highest in 28 years. Chile went one better with the biggest jump since 1993, Mexico has posted a 21-year-high annual figure and Peru the highest in a quarter of a century.

  • Global food prices hit record levels amid Ukraine conflict

    The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported on Friday that its Food Price Index has hit its highest levels yet since its 1990 inception, with record highs in prices for cereals, vegetable oils and meats amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The FAO Food Price Index, which measures the change in international food costs monthly…

  • Ukraine war causes giant leap in global food prices, says UN

    The UN says the conflict has spread shocks through markets for grains and vegetable oil.

  • European Gas Slides as Ample Supplies Counter Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe declined for a sixth day, the longest streak this year, as milder weather forecasts and currently ample supply countered risks to Russian flows. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion Setba

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • How Elon Musk changed Tesla

    Tesla is the most important electric automaker in the world. Here's how Elon Musk changed it all.

  • Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

    No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January. The drugmaker said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of "an abundance of caution". Japanese authorities last year suspended the use of some doses of the vaccine, which Moderna later recalled, after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Ethereum is about to get a huge facelift that could help fix crypto's climate problems — but spell the end of ether mining

    "The merge" will transform how ether, the Ethereum blockchain's cryptocurrency, will be created — which will, in theory, consume 99% less energy.

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Drinks firms spooked as India refuses to exempt some plastic straws from ban

    India has rejected demands from large global and domestic beverage firms to exempt some plastic straws from a ban that takes effect on July 1, fanning fears of disruption in a multi-billion-dollar industry. The ban on items such as straws packaged with small packs of juices and dairy products that earn $790 million in annual sales is part of India's drive to stamp out polluting, single-use plastic trash that chokes rivers and drains. "We are worried as this comes during peak demand season," said Praveen Aggarwal, chief executive of an industry group, Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC), referring to India's sweltering summer temperatures.

  • 'It's a huge issue': Here's why fertilizer pricing are soaring, impacting Mississippi farmers

    Fertilizer prices had been rising since 2020, according to USDA data. Now, they're at an all-time high.

  • China's Shanghai lockdown sparks container chaos

    Containers are piling up at China’s biggest port as the lockdown in Shanghai threatens new disruption to global supply chains.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Oil's Sprung a Leak: Demand Destruction

    For those who think this commodity can go higher and higher, remember that elusive part of the equation: demand.