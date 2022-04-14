Ex-UNCSA teacher gets 5 years in prison for trafficking underage violin student for sex

A former North Carolina teacher who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage student for sex will spend the next five years behind bars, a federal judge decided Thursday.

Stephen Shipps, 69, admitted last year to sexually abusing one of his violin students in 2002.

Shipps first faced public scrutiny in 2018. That’s when the University of Michigan student newspaper investigated decades’ worth of sex abuse allegations about the professor, including some dating to his time at North Carolina’s School of the Arts.

Shipps promptly left his post.

Stephen Shipps

The outcry escalated to criminal investigation, and in October 2020 federal authorities arrested Shipps. A former student told investigators that Shipps, while employed at Michigan, had twice taken her to New York and sexually abused her in 2002, when she was just 16 years old.

A grand jury indicted him on two federal counts of trafficking a minor for sex. He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count.

As part of the plea deal, both sides agreed to a sentence from 57 to 71 months.

Shipps’ attorney John Shea filed a memo requesting he be spared prison that outlines his client’s recovery from alcohol addiction and caretaking of several family members. Prosecutors asked for 68 months behind bars, pointing to accounts of similar abuse from five of his former students, including four pupils from his 1980s stint at UNCSA.

Because the crime took place before federal mandatory minimums were implemented for child sex trafficking convictions, the final decision is up to the judge.

Under current law, Shipps would have faced 10 years to life behind bars, at least double the actual sentence. He’ll also serve three years probation.

Stephen Shipps directs an orchestra performance in 1985.

At least one former UNCSA student, Stephanie Silverman, attended the hearing to support her friend. Shipps never abused Silverman while she attended in the 1980s, she said, but she still mourns for the three violinists that she believes he molested during her time at the school.

Story continues

Shipps “weaponized the very real career dreams of disciplined, talented young women to force them into a world where his ability to open doors was contingent on their willingness to do what he wanted,” Silverman wrote in an April 6 letter asking the court to consider a lengthy sentence. “He turned their dreams and gifts into a trap to hold them in his abusive world.”

Silverman’s friend spoke to federal prosecutors and also joined generations of fellow alumni suing UNCSA.

In that pending civil case, 56 plaintiffs accused school leadership of sacrificing students’ safety to salvage the conservatory’s reputation. Shipps was one of several former UNCSA teachers they accused of sexual assault, abuse and harassment.

Sammy Sussman is a student journalist at the University of Michigan.