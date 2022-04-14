Ex-UNCSA teacher gets prison for trafficking underage violin student for sex + 1 person shot at DaBaby’s home

Molly Weisner
·3 min read
Happy Thursday, Charlotte! Molly here. The week is winding down, but the news certainly is not. Today’s newsletter is packed with some heavy hitters, so let’s get right into it.

Noteworthy: Last call for this well-known shop in Charlotte. Westside Meats is closing on Saturday after 57 years in business.

1. Ex-UNCSA teacher gets 5 years in prison for trafficking underage violin student for sex

Stephen Shipps and his attorney, John Shea, leave the federal courthouse in Detroit after Shipps was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking an underage student for sex.
An investigation by the Observer’s Sara Coello has been chronicling UNC School of the Arts sexual abuse claims.

But now, a former North Carolina teacher who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage student for sex will spend five years in prison, a federal judge decided Thursday.

Stephen Shipps admitted last year to sexually abusing one of his violin students in 2002, according to the Observer’s reporting. Read the latest news here.

2. 1 person shot at Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s home, police say

Jonathan Kirk, better known as DaBaby, talks to voters at a #NOCAP2020 bus tour at Mallard Creek Elementary School in Charlotte, NC, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, a group of 10 national organizations working to prevent and treat HIV called on the Charlotte rapper to meet with them over his recent homophobic remarks about people living with the virus.
Charlotte rapper DaBaby made news after someone was shot at his home on Wednesday night, Troutman Police said.

DaBaby was inside the home at the time of the shooting, officials said.

As we learn more, stay up-to-date on this story with The Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

3. Spectrum apologizes after fiber workers damage line, spilling sewage into Lake Norman

Lake Norman
Spectrum issued an apology after one of its fiber subcontractors damaged an underground line. That caused a spill of raw sewage to dump into Lake Norman, the Observer’s Joe Marusak reported.

About 400 gallons flowed into the lake out of 630 gallons that poured from the broken line Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Water news release.

  • Speaking of lakes, if you’re planning your first boat day of the season, Evan Moore shares some tips and reminders for enjoying Charlotte’s lakes safely.

4. Monkeys had frostbite at this N.C. elected official’s exotic animals farm, feds say

It may feel like spring, but the cold still injured some monkeys on a farm owned by an elected North Carolina official, an inspection found.

A black and white ruffed lemur, a De Brazza’s monkey and a capuchin got frostbite from subfreezing temperatures in their shelters at Zootastic Park of Lake Norman.

Scottie Brown, an Iredell County commissioner, owns the park, which has also been cited by the USDA for medicating animals without a veterinarian present, among other safety lapses.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak has the details here.

5. One great read: Georgia Tech refused to let him in. Nearly 70 years later, family finds his story.

In the 1960s, Robert Cheeseboro invented the Swinger, a portable record player that could be turned upside down.
Before Georgia Institute of Technology allowed Black students to attend its campus, Robert Cheeseboro applied to go to school there. But for a Black man in the 1950s, that dream was tethered to the Jim Crow South and the restrictions on Black student attendance enforced by school officials.

But now, decades later, his family in North Carolina tells his story, and his granddaughter even has a scholarship.

Gavin Off has the story here.

---

