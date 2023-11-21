Ex-Upper Arlington teacher accused of raping student takes plea deal

Joel Cutler was a teacher and football coach at Upper Arlington. He was accused of grooming and raping a student he coached in the 2000s and has been on paid leave since 2021.

A former Upper Arlington teacher and coach accused by a former student of raping her starting when she was 12 has taken a plea deal with Madison County prosecutors that his accuser says is too lenient.

Joel Cutler, 48, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Madison County Common Pleas Court to one count of felony child endangerment. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of rape, sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Essie Baird, 35, had asked the presiding judge during an emotional hearing to reject the plea agreement, saying Cutler deserves to go to prison for what he did to her between 2000 and 2003.

Retired Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Hogan, serving as a visiting judge in Madison County, accepted the plea agreement between prosecutors and Cutler on Monday.

Cutler gave up his teaching license and resigned from Upper Arlington Schools as part of the plea agreement. He has already resigned, his attorney said.

He will not have to register as a sex offender.

Hogan ordered a pre-sentence investigation Tuesday and he will sentence Cutler at a later date. The prosecution and defense are recommending Hogan sentence Cutler to community control, often called probation, Madison County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Klamo said.

More than 50 people packed into the courtroom Tuesday, including members of Baird’s family and several of her former teachers.

Baird stood up in court Tuesday and spoke at length about how Cutler manipulated her and groomed her for a relationship beginning when she was in sixth grade at Hastings Middle School.

She said they had sex beginning when she was 12, including in a shed on the school's campus filled with track equipment, in her parents' home and at Cutler's London home.

Baird said allowing this plea would allow a "good ol’ hometown rapist to walk free."

Hogan took a short recess after Baird spoke before coming back into the courtroom and telling her he had news she would not like.

Joel Cutler, teacher and coach, indicted in 2022

Cutler was a gym teacher at Greenview Elementary School when he was placed on paid leave. He has been employed by Upper Arlington Schools since 1999, but hasn't taught in the district since the 2020-2021 school year, according to a district spokesperson.

Cutler was also the head football coach at Upper Arlington High School from 2014 to 2018, and the football coach at Bishop Ready High School in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Baird told The Dispatch that Cutler was her sixth-grade track coach at Hastings Middle School when he began grooming her for a sexual relationship.

Baird said they had sex between 2000 and 2003 both in Upper Arlington as well as in Cutler's home in London in Madison County.

Only after years of therapy, Baird said, did she find the courage to tell authorities what happened to her. She said she felt a responsibility to come forward to protect other children.

