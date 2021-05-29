Ex-US airline pilot admits lewd act in cockpit mid-flight

·2 min read
Southwest Airlines plane at Hollywood Burbank Airport on September 16, 2020
Southwest Airlines said it did not tolerate "behaviour of this nature"

A former US airline pilot has admitted committing a "lewd, indecent, or obscene act" during a flight last year.

Michael Haak, 60, exposed himself to the female first officer in the cockpit and watched pornography on a laptop, prosecutors said.

As the Southwest Airlines flight continued, Haak engaged in further "inappropriate conduct" in the cockpit.

A judge in Maryland sentenced him to one year's probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 (£3,500) fine.

The incident happened during a flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport on 10 August 2020, the court heard.

When the flight reached cruising altitude, Haak got out of the pilot's seat, "intentionally disrobed" and watched pornographic media on a laptop.

"Haak further engaged in inappropriate conduct in the cockpit, as the first officer continued to perform her duties," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Haak had never met the first officer prior to the flight, they added.

Assistant US Attorney Michael Cunningham said the co-pilot "had a right not to be subjected to this kind of behaviour, regardless of what may have motivated it or prompted it", the Associated Press reported.

Haak was charged in Maryland because it was the state that the plane was flying over at the time. He pleaded guilty to intentionally committing a lewd, indecent or obscene act in a public place.

In a statement via video link, Haak apologised for his behaviour, adding: "It started as a consensual prank between me and the other pilot. I never imagined it would turn into this in a thousand years."

US Magistrate Judge J Mark Coulson told Haak that his behaviour had had a traumatic effect on the first officer and could have affected the safety of passengers.

Haak, of Longwood, Florida, was a pilot with Southwest Airlines for 27 years before retiring at the end of August last year.

In a statement, the airline said it did not tolerate "behaviour of this nature and will take prompt action if such conduct is substantiated". A spokesman said the company had only learned of the incident after Haak had voluntarily left the airline.

It said that, as a result, it had ceased paying him any benefits he was entitled to following his retirement.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's enablers: Meet the 125 people and institutions most responsible for his rise to power

    Donald Trump's unprecedented presidency didn't happen without help - lots of it. Insider compiled this exclusive list of the most important people and entities behind the 45th president of the United States.

  • Video shows the moment a Southwest Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the face, knocking 2 of her teeth out

    The video shows the female passenger jumping out of her seat and hitting the flight attendant multiple times as onlookers scream.

  • Seven people shot late Friday night in Wynwood. An officer says it ‘looks like a warzone.’

    Seven people were shot in the area of Northwest First Court and 20th Street in Wynwood late Friday night.

  • Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

    Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers. An airline executive disclosed the ban Thursday in a message to employees. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.

  • Miles Teller's Wife Says He Was 'Jumped By 2 Men We Have Never Met' During Incident in Hawaii

    "This is now a criminal investigation," Keleigh Sperry Teller said in a statement

  • He said a Mercedes ‘looked nice.’ Then he was attacked, shot at in Fort Worth, police say

    A Fort Worth man was attacked Thursday night in a parking lot after complimenting a car.

  • Bare-All Fashion Was The Biggest Trend On The iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Less than a week after the Billboard Music Awards, the biggest names in music convened on the red carpet once again, this time for the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards. And just like on Sunday — when Megan Fox, SZA, and Doja Cat debuted cut-out looks — attendees weren’t afraid to show off some skin for Thursday night’s occasion. This time around, in addition to the cut-out trend, there were also naked dresses, deep V-necks, ab-baring two-pieces, and more. Arguably the most revealing look of all was the first of three that Doja Cat wore for the evening. On the red carpet, the “Kiss Me More” singer walked in a sage green, silk-chiffon gown with an attached cape from Brandon Maxwell’s fall ‘20 collection that was completely see-through. Underneath the ethereal look, she wore a matching pair of underwear briefs. Doja’s on-stage look was also sheer, though in a more subtle way, while her final outfit was a complete 360 — a Miu Miu cocktail dress covered in cat illustrations and bows. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the award for Best Collaboration for “Savage,” which she recorded with Beyoncé, wore an equally sexy dress for the show. To celebrate her eight nominations — the most of any recording artist in 2021 — the Grammy winner dressed for the trophies she wanted, in a gold, one-shoulder mini dress by Bryan Hearns. The custom dress featured a large, mesh-covered cut-out, and was paired with Levian jewelry and matching strappy sandals. Lil Nas X and Demi Lovato opted for suits, though neither would be safe for work. The “Old Town Road” singer chose an iridescent silver suit — which he wore without a shirt — from Selam Fessahaye, a white Telfar bag, and matching platform boots. Meanwhile, Lovato, with the help of stylist Siena Montesano, chose a purple, velvet suit from Dundas’ fall ‘20 collection. Like Lil Nas X, she went sans shirt, choosing instead to cover up in diamonds by Graziela Gems and Effy Jewelry. Given that party dress season is approaching, we’re expecting there to be plenty more revealing red carpet looks where these came from, to which, we say, bring it on. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cut-Outs Were The Top Trend At The BBMAsEvery Winning Fashion Moment From The 2021 OscarsThe Best-Dressed Celebs At The Grammys Took Risks

  • How Asian Americans United to Free an Innocent Man on Death Row in SF

    In the late 1970s, Asian Americans mobilized to call for the release of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American man wrongfully convicted of murder. The national effort, spearheaded by a dedicated committee, is regarded as one of the earliest pan-Asian American movements for justice -- and reminds the community of its strength in unity. A rough start in life: Lee, the son of Korean mother and an American soldier, had a difficult life growing up.

  • Former Astronaut Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of Two Girls, Gets Four Years

    A former Alabama astronaut pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault in the death of two young girls and will spend 4 years behind bars, but the victims’ family has argued that the plea deal “wasn’t justice.” James Halsell Jr., 64, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of assault in the deaths of 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler. The young girls died in June of 2016 after Halsell’s car slammed into their vehicle going 100 miles per hour and ejected them from the car, according to WIAT. The girls, who were picked up by their father from Texas earlier that day to spend summer vacation with him at his Alabama home, had been just miles from their final destination when the accident occurred around 2:50 a.m. along a remote rural highway, AL.com reports. Before getting behind the wheel, Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the former Space Shuttle commander had consumed a bottle of wine and had taken sleeping pills. James Halsell Jr. Photo: AP Although the 64-year-old could have faced up to 20 years behind bars for each manslaughter charge and another 10 years for each assault charge, the judge agreed to a plea that would require him to spend four years behind bars without the possibility of early release, according to the Associated Press. He will also serve an additional 10 years of supervised release, and could be sent back to prison for another 16 years if he violates the conditions of his probation. Webb had opposed the probation and lighter sentence in the case and called the situation “a tragedy.” “There are clearly no winners here,” he said, according to AL.com. “It’s a horrible thing for the family. You have a man who has done very good things, who in this case did a very, very, very bad thing. It shows how thin the line is, and how fast and how far people can fall.” Halsell’s attorney, Jim Sturdivant, told the news outlet that his client “has always acknowledged his responsibility for the tragic accident.” “Jim has always wanted to express his sorrow to the families but was held back by me until today as I, as his lead lawyer, did my job of representing my client and trying to achieve a favorable outcome for my client,” he said. Sturdivant—who also provided a confidential civil settlement to the family in 2017—apologized for his actions in court Thursday saying he “committed an egregious lapse in awareness and judgement,” the night of the fatal crash, WIAT reports. But the girls’ mother, Latrice Parler, said the apology didn’t seem sincere, adding that the plea deal “wasn’t justice” for her slain daughters. “I’m going to keep the girls' names alive and I’m going to make sure the world knows exactly who James Halsell is and what he’s done,” she told WIAT. “I’ve listened to a lot of credentials he’s had in there, but the main one was for me: murdered my daughters. Took away lives. We really wanted justice for this. It might have been lawful, but it wasn’t justice.” Before the judge agreed to the sentence, Parler described the agonizing last moments she had shared with her girls. “My daughters were amazing, beautiful, smart, strong little girls that could have been anything in this world if they had the opportunity to grow up, but that was taken from me and all of everyone else in this world,” she said, according to the AP. The girls’ father Pernell James—who was injured in the crash along with another woman—told WIAT that during his final moments with his daughters they had been asking him to play Taylor Swift songs before they told him “I love you” and fell asleep in the backseat of the car. “The one thing I do remember the most is them telling me they love me before they went to sleep,” he said. Hassell was part of five Space Shuttle missions before retiring from NASA in 2006.

  • 5 Airlines That Offer Refundable Plane Tickets

    Here is a comparison of prices for non-refundable and refundable airline fares for five of the most popular airlines in the U.S.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • The bodies of 215 children have been found buried at a former Canadian school for Indigenous people

    The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an "unspeakable loss." Some children were as young as 3 years old.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Buzzing again: Indy 500 is biggest sports event of pandemic

    The milk is on ice, celebrities are in the house and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is buzzing again both with the roar of engines and the largest crowd at a sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The Indianapolis 500 will welcome a sold-out 135,000 spectators on Sunday — nine months after the race ran without fans for the first time in its 105-year history — and drop the green flag on a packed house and a party not seen since early 2020. “We're just excited to be opening up America," said Roger Penske, who bought Indianapolis in January 2020, roughly two months before the pandemic shut down the country.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.