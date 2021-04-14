Ex-US officials visit Taiwan amid China tensions

  • From left, former U.S. senator Chris Dodd, former U.S. Deputies Secretary of State James Steinberg and Richard Armitage have their photo taken with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon arrival in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. (Pool Photo via AP)
  • From left, former U.S. senator Chris Dodd, is greeted by Brant Christensen director of American Institute in Taiwan, center as Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at right looks on in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. (Pool Photo via AP)
  • Former U.S. senator Chris Dodd, center left is followed by former U.S. Deputies Secretary of State James Steinberg and Richard Armitage as they are shown the way by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, center right upon arrival in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. (Pool Photo via AP)
  • Former U.S. senator Chris Dodd, is followed by former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg as they disembark upon arrival in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. (Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 4

Taiwan US

From left, former U.S. senator Chris Dodd, former U.S. Deputies Secretary of State James Steinberg and Richard Armitage have their photo taken with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon arrival in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said. (Pool Photo via AP)
·2 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for talks with the island's leaders at a time of tense relations with China.

Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, was accompanied by two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

The delegation will meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday and exchange views with other government departments during their three-day visit, the Foreign Ministry said.

The U.S. has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan including frequent military flights.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said the government welcomed the delegation from President Joe Biden's administration, whose visit “conveys the U.S.’s firm friendship and support for Taiwan."

China proposes unification with Taiwan under the “one country, two systems" model it has enforced in the former British colony of Hong Kong, virtually eliminating political opposition and strongly restricting freedom of speech. A large majority of Taiwanese favor the current system of de facto independence while maintaining close economic ties with China.

The U.S. has only unofficial relations with Taiwan but is bound under American law to ensure the island can defend itself from attacks and to treat all threats against it as a matter of “grave concern." Under new legislation, the U.S. has boosted visits by Cabinet-level officials to the island and has agreed to sell upgraded missile systems, fighter jets and other defensive weaponry.

China severed formal relations with Tsai's administration and has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure over her refusal to acknowledge Beijing's claim over Taiwan.

Taiwan's democratic system should not be a “barrier to unification," Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the China Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a new conference Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

    A delegation comprised of former Sen. Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg left for Taiwan on Tuesday at President Biden's request as tensions rise between the self-ruled island nation and China, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A White House official told Reuters that the "unofficial" delegation is intended as a “personal signal” of Biden's commitment to Taiwan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The trip also comes as the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which in part committed the U.S. to maintaining the island's defensive capabilities.Biden voted for the act when he served as U.S. senator.The big picture: The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports.That would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.The Department of State last Friday issued new guidelines "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."China has repeatedly flown military aircraft into Taiwan's airspace as part of military exercises. The Chinese government has claimed the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island.Taiwan reported on Monday that a record 25 Chinese warplanes entered its airspace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters the dispatch of the "unofficial" delegation comes as the United States and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, for which Biden voted when he was a U.S. senator. The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese officials and followed "a long-standing bipartisan tradition of U.S. administrations sending high-level, unofficial delegations to Taiwan," the official said.

  • Canada denies it threatened Halifax Security Forum over proposed Taiwan award

    “No, in fact, I authorized funding for the Halifax International Security Forum twice last year,” Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

  • Taiwan launches shipbuilding program amid China threats

    Taiwan launched an amphibious transport ship Tuesday that's the first from its new naval shipbuilding program begun as China escalates its threats to use military force to annex the island it claims is its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launching ceremony at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the first in the series of ships intended as a defense against any Chinese invasion. The ship is “designed and built in accordance with the needs of national defense combat training,” Tsai said.

  • Anti-Asian hate bill could muster bipartisan support on Senate floor

    The Senate will take its first step aimed at combatting the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes Wednesday in what could prove to be an increasingly rare bipartisan Senate effort. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a bill, sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, that would take relatively modest steps to equip law enforcement and communities to better deal with the rise in attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. "In America an attack on one group is an attack on all of us," Schumer said Tuesday.

  • The one thing Biden misses with his semiconductor war with China

    President Joe Biden has embraced much of former President Donald Trump’s trade policy. The tariffs hitting many allies as well as foes on aluminum and steel appear unlikely to go away soon, and the broad Trump tariffs on many Chinese goods appear entrenched. Biden has replaced America First with an emphasis on the impacts of trade policy on ordinary Americans as workers—as opposed to just as consumers benefiting from lower prices.

  • Ex-U.S. officials arriving in Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

    Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, is coming with two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

  • Haiti’s prime minister resigns as crime wave rocks country amid deepening turmoil

    Haiti’s Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe has resigned in the wake of a surge in crime that has left the country on edge amid a deepening political crisis.

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Biden pays tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

    Slain Capitol Police Officer William “Billy" Evans was lauded as an American hero, "defined by his dignity, his decency...and his courage," as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored him during a memorial service Tuesday. (April 13)

  • The Power of Colton Underwood’s Coming Out

    Colton Underwood’s interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” in which the former “Bachelor” star announced that he is gay, was a striking and surprising bit of television. Consider the preconceptions an audience member may have brought to the table: Underwood was, for a season, at the center of a franchise that exists to […]

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • White House hits states with Cs and Ds in its 'infrastructure report cards'

    As President Biden pushes for his $2 trillion infrastructure bill, the White House singled out states like New Jersey with a D+ grade.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked