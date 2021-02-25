  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them.

John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, according to state police.

"This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel earlier announced that Geddert was charged with a bushel of crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. The charges were the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor now in prison.

Geddert, 63, wasn't arrested and transported to court. Rather, Nessel's office allowed him to show up on his own.

“We had no indication that Geddert intended to flee or hurt himself or others. We had been in contact with his attorney and were assured of his cooperation,” Nessel spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney said.

Calls seeking comment from attorney Chris Bergstrom weren't immediately returned.

Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. He was long associated with Nassar, who was the Olympic team’s doctor and also treated injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym.

Among the charges, Geddert was accused of lying to investigators in 2016 when he denied ever hearing complaints about Nassar. But the bulk of the case against him involved his gym in Dimondale and how he treated the young athletes whose families paid to have them train under him.

The charges against Geddert had “very little to do” with Nassar, said Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark.

Geddert was charged with using his strong reputation in gymnastics to commit a form of human trafficking by making money through the forced labor of young athletes.

“The victims suffer from disordered eating,” Nessel said, “including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and attempts at self harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault.

“Many of these victims still carry these scars from this behavior to this day,” the attorney general said.

Nessel acknowledged that the case might not fit the common understanding of human trafficking.

“We think of it predominantly as affecting people of color or those without means to protect themselves ... but honestly it can happen to anyone, anywhere,” she said. “Young impressionable women may at times be vulnerable and open to trafficking crimes, regardless of their stature in the community or the financial well-being of their families.”

Geddert was suspended by Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics during the Nassar scandal. He told families in 2018 that he was retiring.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement late Thursday that news about the charges against Geddert would “lead to justice through the legal process.”

“With the news of his death by suicide, we share the feelings of shock, and our thoughts are with the gymnastics community as they grapple with the complex emotions of today’s events,” the organization said.

On his LinkedIn page, Geddert described himself as the “most decorated women’s gymnastics coach in Michigan gymnastics history.” He said his Twistars teams won 130 club championships.

But Geddert was often portrayed in unflattering ways when Nassar’s victims spoke during court hearings in 2018. Some insisted he was aware of the doctor's abuse.

Sarah Klein, a gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Nassar, said the coach's death was an “escape from justice” and “traumatizing beyond words.”

“His suicide is an admission of guilt that the entire world can now see,” said Klein, a lawyer.

Rachael Denhollander, the first gymnast to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse in 2016, said she was proud of the women who stepped forward against Geddert.

“So much pain and grief for everyone," she said on Twitter after his death. “To the survivors, you have been heard and believed, and we stand with you.”

___

White reported from Detroit.

Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • John Geddert: Ex-US Olympics coach found dead after sex assault charges

    John Geddert, who headed the 2012 US women's gymnastics team, took his own life, officials say.

  • Nassar-Linked Gymnastics Coach Dies by Suicide Hours After Human Trafficking Charges

    Thomas Coez/AFP/GettyJohn Geddert, a former U.S. Gymnastics coach and owner of a Michigan gym where Larry Nassar worked and abused hundreds of young gymnasts, died by suicide Thursday, just hours after authorities announced he had been charged with 24 felonies, including 20 counts of human trafficking. He was 63.While only one of Geddert’s charges—lying to a police officer that he had no knowledge of the doctor’s abuse—was linked to the Nassar case, according to The Detroit News, the two were longtime associates. Nassar worked out of Geddert’s Michigan gym, Twistars. He was expected to turn himself in to authorities at 2:15 pm Thursday afternoon, according to the News.“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”Netflix’s ‘Athlete A’ Revisits the Brave USA Gymnasts Who Exposed a Monstrous PedophileThree of the 10 sexual assaults Nassar was convicted of took place at Twistars, according to the Lansing State Journal, with one woman testifying that Geddert walked in while Nassar was abusing her.Aside from his association with the disgraced doctor, Geddert had long faced allegations of abuse himself. At a Thursday press conference announcing the charges against Geddert, Nessel said gymnasts at Twistars had been subjected to years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.Many of those allegations came up during Nassar’s 2018 sentencing. As victims shared stories of Nassar’s horrors, Geddert’s name would follow; he was the “bad cop” to Nassar’s “good cop,” many said, according to ESPN.One gymnast, Makayla Thrush, testified that Geddert had ended her career by shoving her into a training apparatus so hard that she tore her stomach muscles. Another gymnast, Bailey Lorencen, said Nassar forced her to continue practicing after she broke a bone in her back.“You told me to kill myself not just once, but many other times,” Thrush said in 2018, according to ESPN. “After you ended my career, I tried.”“[Geddert’s] abuse was your fuel,” Lorencen told Nassar. “You used his abuse to mask your own pathetic pleasure.”Geddert was also charged with two counts of sexual assault Thursday. According to his charging documents, both counts involved a minor above 13 but under 16 years old in January 2012.“These charges against Mr. Geddert are for his actions and his alone,” Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Thursday. “(The charges are about) his behavior in his gym related to his coaching.”According to the State Journal, the human trafficking charges related to Geddert forcing gymnasts to compete while injured, a move that Nessel acknowledged was unusual.In 2019, about 200 women agreed to settle a lawsuit against Geddert and Twistars for $2.1 million, according to ESPN.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Crew digs up 20-foot whale buried in 2018 on Outer Banks beach. The smell was awful

    The bones were hidden in the sand as tourists played on the beach above.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Says GOP Outrage Over Biden Pick ‘Hypocritical’ Given Trump’s Past Tweets (Video)

    The hosts of “Morning Joe” agreed Wednesday that the GOP outrage over President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden is “hypocritical” given former President Trump’s long history of mean tweets. However, host Joe Scarborough believes Tanden’s past social media statements criticizing Republicans will probably prevent her from getting the role. In regards to Tanden’s previous tweets — which targeted Republicans and for which she has apologized for — will offend people in the small community of politicians at the Capitol. In fact, he said, “If you’re running OMB, it’s kind of important that you have a good working relationship with the Hill. You can tweet harsh tweets about people or you can get nominated; I don’t think you can do both and maybe that’s hypocritical on the Republicans’ part … but it’s the way politics is.” Also Read: OMB Nominee Neera Tanden Apologizes for 'Language' of Past Tweets Guest Claire McCaskill, a former senator turned political analyst for the network, wasn’t sold. “Do you really think they’d have the nerve to not vote for this nominee because of mean tweets? McCaskill asked. “Yes,” co-host Willie Geist replied flatly. “Really?” McCaskill replied. “We watched over four years what mean tweets have done to our country.” “If somebody else you were close to in the United States Senate was called ‘the worst’ and should be haunted for the rest of their lives, would you vote for that person? C’mon, you know how it works, right?” Scarborough interjected. “Things are really different now given what the President of the United States did with his Twitter account,” McCaskill said, referencing Trump. “You cannot ignore how incredibly hypocritical for the Republican party to get all up in arms over mean tweets.” Co-host Mika Brzezinski noted, “It’s hard to ignore. It’s very hard to ignore … The hypocrisy is appalling.” Watch above, via MSNBC. Read original story ‘Morning Joe’ Says GOP Outrage Over Biden Pick ‘Hypocritical’ Given Trump’s Past Tweets (Video) At TheWrap

  • Former Team USA Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Dead By Suicide After Sex Crimes Charges

    John Geddert, a former coach for Team USA gymnastics who worked alongside Larry Nassar, died by suicide on Thursday, Feb. 25, after the Michigan Attorney General filed 24 criminal charges against him.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Starting pitcher preview

    Check out Andy Behrens' strategy for handling starting pitchers in 2021 fantasy baseball drafts.

  • COVID-19 cases are falling. This could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

    Herd immunity may already be taking hold, but this is not the time to back away from vaccines, masks and social distancing. Extinguish all the embers.

  • Myanmar coup: Protesters attacked with knives, clubs in Yangon

    Supporters of the military clash with anti-coup protesters in Yangon, as turmoil grips the country.

  • Bulgaria accuses AstraZeneca of taking country's vaccine 'hope' away

    In a sharply worded letter, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said AstraZeneca's failure to comply with the agreed deliveries was compromising the massive vaccination campaign the Balkan country launched late last week. The health ministry spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was published on the website of Bulgaria's NOVA television on Wednesday. Dozens of Bulgarians have rushed to get a shot since Saturday, improving the country's record of inoculations, which was the worst in the European Union, but also quickly depleting the supplies of AstraZeneca doses.

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Every Document You Need To Defend Yourself During an Audit

    Defending yourself during an Internal Revenue Service audit can be a time-consuming, stressful affair -- but audits aren't too common. In fact, less than 1% of all returns are typically audited...

  • Picasso's anti-war "Guernica" tapestry removed from U.N. headquarters

    The famous tapestry was retrieved by Nelson A. Rockefeller Jr., whose father loaned it to the United Nations in 1984.

  • Iowa Republicans approve fast-track dramatic election bill

    Iowa House Republicans cast the final vote needed Wednesday to send a bill to the governor that sharply limits early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state resulted in record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates. The bill passed with only Republican votes just a day after it similarly passed the Senate. “When we go back home and talk to people in the gas stations, at the grocery stores and at the hardware stores there is no disputing there are tens of thousands of Iowans that tell this Republican caucus every single week when we go home we emphatically support this bill, we want this bill, we think this bill is necessary and we support it,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, who managed the bill in the House.

  • NASA just unveiled a high-def, 360-degree panorama of Mars from the Perseverance rover. It's made from 142 photos.

    The Perseverance rover wasted no time snapping photos on Mars. NASA scientists stitched together 142 of them to create a high-definition panorama.

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria on Iranian-backed targets

    The U.S. conducted its first military action under President Biden, targeting infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria in response to recent rocket attacks in Iraq. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Fund Blacklists 15 Companies on Ethical Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund expects to keep its existing fossil-fuel holdings as the world’s biggest sovereign investor bets it can bring about change from within the industry to fight carbon emissions.“We have no further plans to exit fossil fuels,” Chief Governance and Compliance Officer Carine Smith Ihenacho said on Thursday, after the fund published details of 15 companies it blacklisted in 2020. “Part of the assessments that were made was precisely that we should be owners of larger, integrated energy companies, and contribute as owners in order for them to meet the transition to a low-carbon society in a good way.”The Oslo-based fund generated $123 billion in returns last year, marking its second-best performance ever thanks in large part to tech stocks. Some of its biggest losses, however, were tied to holdings of oil companies and exiting stocks focused on oil exploration and production. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen has made clear he wants to focus more on sustainability to fight everything from pollution to corruption and sexism.The fund said the 15 stocks it excluded from its portfolio last year were singled out based on ethical considerations ranging from human rights violations to severe environmental damage. It exited another 32 firms due to its assessment of basic environmental, social and governance risks, it said, without naming the companies.Built from Norway’s North Sea oil and gas riches, the fund holds about 1.5% of all listed companies globally.The fund invested in 225 companies in the oil and gas sector last year, down from 311 in 2019. Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc were among the worst-performing investments, it said.Net ZeroWhile the fund wants the companies it invests in to have clear targets for emissions reductions, it hasn’t explicitly asked them to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to Ihenacho. The companies’ goals still have to be compatible with the Paris Agreement, with the fund focusing on their planned path toward the targets, she said in an interview.“Our expectations are well anchored towards zero in 2050,” Ihenacho said. “What’s important to us is to understand how the companies think they will get there. One thing is to say that there should be zero in 2050. We are concerned with the short-term and medium-term and long-term goals. We believe this is just as important.”Asked about a recent adoption of portfolio-warming metrics by the French insurer and investor Axa SA, Ihenacho said that rising temperatures “is just one” of the target figures the fund includes in its assessment of climate risks.Read more: ‘Portfolio Warming’ Is the New Climate Anxiety for Fund ManagersHere’s the full list of 2020 exclusions:AGL Energy LtdAnglo American PlcGlencore PlcRWE AGSasol LtdElSewedy Electric CoVale SACanadian Natural Resources LimitedCenovus Energy IncImperial Oil LimitedSuncor Energy IncCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras SAFormosa Chemicals & Fibre CorpFormosa Taffeta Co LtdPage Industries LtdEarlier exclusions of Drax Group Plc, AECOM and Texwinca Holdings Ltd were revoked, while four companies including BHP Group Ltd were placed on an observation list.(Updates with comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kyrie Irving wants NBA to honor Kobe Bryant with new logo and Vanessa Bryant is on board

    The NBA has resisted calls to alter its logo in the past.

  • Philippines to receive first COVID-19 vaccines, start inoculations next week

    The Philippines will take delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines at the weekend, allowing it to kick off its inoculation programme from next week, a senior official said on Thursday. Despite having among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian country to receive its initial set of vaccines. The delivery of 600,000 doses Sinovac Biotech's vaccines, donated by China, will arrive on Sunday, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • Former U.S. gymnastics coach dies by suicide after sex crime charges filed in Michigan

    John Geddert's death marks a "tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," the state attorney general said.

  • United 777 plane flew fewer than half the flights allowed between checks: sources

    A United Airlines plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Saturday had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown nearly 3,000 cycles, equivalent to one take-off and landing, which compares to the checks every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine incident in 2018, said the sources. United declined to comment.