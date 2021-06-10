Ex-USD 383 employee faces additional sexual exploitation of a child charges

Jun. 10—Riley County police added three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child to a former Northview Elementary paraprofessional's charges.

Police arrested Aaron Zachry, 31, of Junction City late Wednesday night while he was still confined in Riley County Jail. The Riley County Police Department said the additional charges are tied to events that took place March 13 at a residence in Manhattan.

With the three new counts, Zachry bond now sits at $360,000. He remains confined in Riley County Jail.

Police initially arrested Zachry on June 4 for one count of sexual exploitation of a child after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone. The arrest came after police investigated a call that afternoon regarding an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity at Northview Pool.

On Tuesday, officers also filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Riley on Tuesday for a past incident, listing Zachry as the suspect. Zachry hadn't received a charge related to this report, as of Thursday morning.

The Manhattan-Ogden school district said he was an employee from August 2018 through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The investigation into Zachry is ongoing.

RCPD is asking parents or anyone with additional information to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.