Ex-Utica mayor, school superintendent arrested for misuse of public resources

Nov. 22—A former mayor and the school superintendent in the City of Utica are both facing charges amid allegations they used taxpayer funds and resources to support political campaigns and a non-school-related fundraiser.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office announced Wednesday the arrest of long-time Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam and the former Utica mayor and school board President Louis LaPolla for diverting educational funds to support the campaigns of school board candidates and to advertise for a fundraiser for a charitable group overseen by LaPolla.

According to the state comptroller's office, investigators with the Oneida District Attorney and the New York State Police determined that Karam was using school money and resources including stamps, envelopes, and other supplies to send election mailers in support of school board candidates that he favored and who determined his contract, salary and authority.

Karam is also accused of using school resources to send invitations for a non-school-related fundraiser for a purported charity run by LaPolla.

The comptroller's office said fundraiser fliers for the charity were inserted by school district employees during school hours in envelopes the school district paid for, and were mailed using the district's stamps. LaPolla was allegedly aware that school resources were being used on his behalf, according to the state comptroller.

Karam also allegedly tried to cover up his actions by attempting to persuade school district employees to untruthfully say that these resources were being used for a valid purpose, the comptroller's office said.

"The diversion of funds meant to support the education and well-being of students by high-ranking school officials is an appalling betrayal of the public trust," said state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. "Instead of serving the students of the district whom they were duty-bound to help, these two defendants allegedly chose to serve themselves."

The value of the unlawful use of taxpayer funds totaled $14,649, including $9,775 in stamps, $1,015 in supplies, and $3,859 in compensation for hours of work.

Karam served as UCSD superintendent from 2011 until he was put on leave Oct. 18, 2022. He currently remains on leave.

Karam and LaPolla were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and public corruption. Karam was also charged with additional counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and public corruption, as well as third-degree corruption of the government.

They were arraigned in Oneida County Court by Judge Michael L. Dwyer. Their next court date is Dec. 1.

"These individuals deliberately stole funds intended to enrich education for students of the Utica City School District, all for personal fulfillment," said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento. "Because of the strong collaboration among law enforcement, we were able to expose this fraud."