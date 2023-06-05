Ex-Vice-President Mike Pence joins White House race

Mike Pence in 2018

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has officially filed paperwork to join an increasingly crowded field of Republicans running for president.

The move pits him against former President Donald Trump, the man he served in the White House for four years from 2017-21.

Mr Trump is currently polling well ahead of his competition.

Mr Pence, 63, is expected to formally launch his campaign with a video and speech on Wednesday.

The former Indiana governor and congressman has distanced himself from his former boss since the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Mr Trump pressured Mr Pence to overturn Joe Biden's election victory when he presided over the certification of results in Congress.

But Mr Pence refused, drawing the ire of Trump supporters, some of whom were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the halls of Congress.

The former vice-president said in March that Mr Trump's encouragement of the rioters had "endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day".