Ex-victim spreads word about domestic violence

Oct. 22—HIGH POINT — Melodie Smith-Golden was in her first violent relationship when she was 16.

Decades later and now running a support group for young women suffering from domestic violence, the youngest victim she has met was 14.

But no school or college counselor's office she has ever visited had any information on hand about domestic violence — not even now, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"There was no tables out, there was no literature — nothing," she said.

Beyond having literature available at counselors' offices, she thinks there should be banners, ribbons and bracelets as there are for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and other campaigns.

In 2008 Smith-Golden started her support group, Inspiring Women of Destiny, which she operates out of a house on Flint Drive in south High Point, a place where victims can come to talk about their experiences and to learn they are not alone.

"Domestic violence is stigmatized, and a lot of people sweep it under the rug, and a lot of people are simply ashamed," she said.

Because of the stigma and shame, there is not enough discussion of domestic violence, and many people don't realize how many people close to them have been victims, and the victims suffer longer, she said.

"It's the scars we don't see that are the hardest to heal," she said.

Smith-Golden said she will be encouraging the public schools to equip school counselors with information about domestic violence, and this week she has talked with counselors at Guilford Technical Community College, where she is taking classes toward an associate degree that will allow her to work as a domestic violence social worker.

She hopes one day to be able to buy a house large enough to become a shelter for several families at a time who are fleeing domestic violence.

Earlier this year Smith-Golden self-published a book, "He Was Always There: The Battles for My Life," telling her story, which includes experiencing violence again several years after starting the support group.

"I never thought I'd experience that again, but it happened," she said. "A lot of people don't know there are red flags, and sometimes we miss it."