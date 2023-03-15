Ex-volunteer firefighter in Greene charged with setting ablaze home to collect money

A former volunteer firefighter in Greene County was arrested this month after state fire investigators charged him with setting his own home on fire to collect insurance money.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office reported that Todd Anthony, 56, is charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with the March 16, 2022, fire that damaged his home on Gray Horse Road south of Greensboro.

Anthony, a native of Florida, was arrested almost a year after the fire, on March 3, and was released that same day on a $15,000 bond.

Anthony was a volunteer fireman for the county at the time of the fire, according to the report.

The suspect reported to investigators that the fire originated through a cooking accident.

“Investigators determined the fire did not originate in the kitchen and instead was intentionally set in other parts of the home. It is evident that the suspect set fire to the residence in an attempt to obtain an insurance payout of approximately $700,000,” state Insurance Commissioner John King said in a statement released with the announcement of Anthony’s arrest.

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said Tuesday that responding deputies and firefighters saw evidence that caused them concern.

“Fires are tricky. It burns everything up,” Harrison said, adding his office called the state Fire Marshal’s Office and shared issues they observed.

“They sent a very able investigator, Mickey Hunt. I’ve worked with Mickey on several occasions over the years,” Harrison said.

Hunt took out the warrants, but Harrison said he couldn’t provide more specific details of what the investigation uncovered.

