Ex-Volusia County Schools teacher charged with sexual assault on a minor in 1998, 1999

A former Volusia County teacher has been arrested in New Jersey and charged with sexually assaulting a child aged 12 or 13 between 1998 and 1999 in that state, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.

Kenneth Lutz, 52, of Phillipsburg, N.J., was a teacher at New Smyrna Beach High School and Blue Lake Elementary School in DeLand from August 2008 to February 2013. Records for Lutz show no professional standards investigations during the time of his employment in Volusia County.

According to an August 15 press release, Lutz was a teacher at the alleged victim's elementary school and a family friend who drove the victim to and from school.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault which calls for a minimum of 10 years in prison and sexual assault by contact which requires a minimum of five years in prison, according to the prosecutor's office. The assault included "sexual penetration and contact."

The criminal investigation "remains ongoing" and if anyone has any information they should call the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit at 908-475-6040 or 908-475-5050.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-Volusia teacher charged with sexual assault on a minor in New Jersey