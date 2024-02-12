Ex-Volusia County teacher accused of having sex with students withdraws plea

A former Volusia County teacher accused of having multiple sexual relationships with students is now weighing his options.

Arin Hankerd faced a judge this afternoon and now has 48 hours to decide his fate.

Hankerd’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw his plea, which would have totaled 25 years in prison plus 10 years probation. Hankerd would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Read: Former student starts Facebook support group after ex-Volusia County teacher arrested

Judge Karen Foxman warned that if Hankerd goes that route and chooses a trial, he could be sentenced to more than 180 years behind bars. She also advised that the process would be fast-tracked.

“I am asking everyone to make this a priority case based on two things, the age of the alleged victims as well as the fact that you are in pre-trial detention. So we are a year into this case, so if we need to do discovery, I am going to be sort of tough on the attorneys,” Foxman said.

Read: Documents: Volusia County teacher accused of having relationship with student warned multiple times

Hankerd was a teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School in 2022 when investigators said he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Not long after his arrest, a second student from Mainland High School, where he had previously worked, contacted police and said she had oral sex with Hankerd at his home.

Hankerd will be back in court Wednesday to give his decision. The judge also asked the state to bring its witnesses at that time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.