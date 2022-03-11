Ex-Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising must report to jail while appealing conviction

Jennifer Teising walks out of the Wabash Township Trustees Office hours after being found guilty of 21 counts of theft for receiving her salary while not living in the township, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in West Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Disgraced Wabash Township ex-trustee Jennifer Teising is still scheduled to report to the Tippecanoe County Jail on Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, where she'll begin serving 62 days of her 124-day jail sentence.

Tippecanoe Superior 5 Judge Kristen McVey denied Teising bond while Teising appeals her conviction and sentence.

If Teising stays out of trouble while in jail, she could be released after serving 62 days of the 124-day sentence. Indiana law allows Level 6 felons to receive one day of credit for every day of incarceration, in effect cutting the sentence in half.

Teising's attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, filed a motion Tuesday for Teising to remain free on bond while appealing her case. McVey denied the motion on Wednesday.

Jennifer Teising's appeal

Teising has 30 days from the March 7 sentencing to file an appeal. If she does not hit that deadline, she loses the chance to appeal, McVey informed Teising during the sentencing hearing.

An online check of court records late Friday morning indicated that the appeal had not yet been filed.

In Teising's motion, Celestino-Horseman alleged that there were many firsts in the case, including using the state's civil law residency requirements for trustees to find a person guilty of criminal theft.

Teising sold her Wabash Township home in West Lafayette in June 2020. She then lived in her travel trailer, which was parked at various locations — Anderson, Indiana, rural Sheffield Township at a farmhouse owned by Tippecanoe County Councilwoman Lisa Dullum and four months in Panama City Beach, Florida.

While she traveled the country with her travel trailer, Teising claimed she resided at 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette, and she continued to collect her township paycheck.

Bench trial finds ex-trustee guilty

On Jan. 5, McVey published her guilty verdict in Teising's bench trial, indicating that Teising did not reside at 132 Knox Drive and forfeited the office of trustee when she sold her West Lafayette house in June 2020.

McVey ruled that Teising was guilty on 21 felony counts of theft.

On Monday, McVey sentenced Teising to 124 days in jail, where she'll serve 62 days if she stays out of trouble. Then Teising will serve 124 days under supervision of community corrections. That will be followed by 847 days on unsupervised probation.

As soon as she's released from jail, she is ordered to make monthly installment payments of $500 a month until her ordered restitution of $27,897.72 is paid back to Wabash Township.

Teising also is ordered to pay $185 in court costs.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Jennifer Teising ordered to serve jail time while appealing conviction