Ex-Walmart employee killed in shootout with police after opening fire at Indiana store: authorities

An ex-employee who opened fire in a Walmart break room in Indiana was killed in a shootout with police, according to authorities.

Ronald Mosley, 25, shot and wounded one woman at the store in Evansville on Thursday night, cops said. The victim has not been identified.

After officers responded, Mosley allegedly ran through the store exchanging gunfire with police.

“We can’t stress enough that there could’ve been a lot more victims last night,” officer Taylor Merriss said Friday, according to NBC News.

Walmart fired Mosley in May 2022 after he was accused of attacking four co-workers. He was charged with four counts of battery, and the case was later moved to Vanderburgh County’s mental health court.

Hours before the shooting on Thursday, he attended a court hearing in the assault case, said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers.

Also before the shooting, Mosley penned a suicide note and expected to die Thursday night, according to Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin.

Just before 10 p.m., Mosley walked into a break room, aimed at a specific woman and opened fire, police said. Another man, who Mosley was also targeting, ran out of the room and distracted the gunman, according to authorities.

A second female employee ran to help the wounded victim and hid her from Mosley in a dark room. Bolin called her a hero.

“I have no doubt that he was going back to finish what he started and we would probably have a dead victim today instead of one that’s alive,” Bolin said Friday. The woman’s condition was not announced.

The shootout with police lasted approximately 15 minutes. There were about 40 employees and 40 customers inside the store about 100 miles west of Louisville, Ky., according to investigators.

