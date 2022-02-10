Your ex wanted by police? Call for 'Valentine's Day Special'

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says he never expected his 'Valentine's Day Special' to garner the attention it has since his office announced the initiative on Tuesday.

"This thing's going crazy," Goodnough said. "I never in my wildest dreams thought this would drum up the activity it has...

"Social media is blowing up."

Sheriff Troy Goodnough

Initially conceived by the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, the concept is quite simple: if someone has an ex-Valentine that they know has an outstanding warrant, or is driving with drugs or weapons in their vehicle, they are asked to give the sheriff's office a call and deputies will track their former love interest down and arrest them for their crimes.

"This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy," reads the sheriff's office's press release. "This special is capped off with a special Valentine dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We do not blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up.

"Operators are standing by at 734-243-7070!"

Goodnough said a friend initially sent him the idea after seeing a post on social media from the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

"He said 'Hey, I know you like doing things outside of the box, this might be (something you're interested in),'" Goodnough said. "I thought 'You know what, yeah. I can do that.' We are just hoping that we can pick up some people that are wanted, clean up some of our warrants and help people who are victims of crimes. That's the most important thing, to get these victims their day."

The sheriff acknowledged that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the criminal justice system, dramatically backing up the courts as cases were delayed in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. As the world attempts to figure out how to conduct business amid the ongoing pandemic, Goodnough says his office's aim is to use this lighthearted campaign to help people.

"We owe it to the victims (of crime)," he said. " I thought this was kind of funny... I thought we can do this, get some mileage out of this for the citizens."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Your ex wanted by police? Call for 'Valentine's Day Special'