Ex-Warminster police DARE officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing 5 boys in 1990s

A former Warminster police officer is expected to be sentenced later this year after entering a no contest plea to sexually abusing five boys starting in 1989.

In a hearing Thursday, James C. Carey acknowledged that Bucks County prosecutors have enough evidence against him to prove their case to a judge or jury. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but holds the same power at sentencing.

Carey entered an open plea meaning there is no negotiated sentencing deal in place. He faces the possibility of 94 to 185 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5-10 years based on guidelines for two of the charges against him.

Bucks County Judge Wallace Bateman Jr. deferred sentencing Thursday for 30 to 45 days.

Carey declined to have a presentencing report done.

Carey will have to undergo a mandatory evaluation by the state sexual offender board to determine if he is a sexually violent predator, which carries greater restrictions under Megan’s law. But that evaluation will not be done until after sentencing.

Carey, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, was scheduled for trial Monday on more than 100 counts of child sexual abuse in a case that went before a Bucks County investigating grand jury last year, which recommended charging him.

Earlier this month, the district attorney’s office dropped misdemeanor counts of official oppression and unlawful contact with a minor against Carey, citing an expired statute of limitations.

Among the original charges that Carey pled no contest to Thursday are involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 16, statutory rape corruption of minors, and indecent assault without consent.

Four of the five now adult men that Carey abused were in the courtroom for the plea on Thursday. The fifth man is currently living in Japan, but he will be submitting a victim impact statement at sentencing. The other four are expected to give victim impact statements as well, according to prosecutor Jennifer Schorn.

“These victims are some of the most courageous people I have ever met,” Schorn said after the hearing.

Carey’s attorney Sara Webster declined comment after the hearing.

Carey has been incarcerated since his April 2021 arrest.

Court documents allege that Carey sexually abused children in his care from 1987 until 2000. He worked briefly for North Wales and Warwick police departments before landing in Warminster in 1989.

His duties in Warminster included working as the D.A.R.E. officer at Log College Middle School, where he met and befriended his alleged victims, many who had difficult home situations and involvement with law enforcement, according to court documents.

Carey was also took part in other community activities, including those hosted by the Warminster Fire Department, Warminster Recreation Center and the Boy Scouts of America, where he had contact with victims, prosecutors alleged.

Authorities contend that Carey used his position as a police officer to develop a close relationship with his victims, who were all young boys, and gain their trust in order to take advantage of them sexually.

His victims, who are now in their 30s and 40s, previously testified that the alleged abuse occurred while Carey was on duty as a police officer.

Warminster and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office investigated Carey for allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors in 2001 and 2006, but did not have enough evidence to file criminal charges.

Warminster supervisors fired Carey in 2005 after an internal investigation found his conduct at the scene of a domestic call months earlier had violated “multiple” department policies. He was ordered rehired in 2006 after filing a grievance with the police union and binding arbitration found in his favor, but it does not appear he resumed working as an officer.

The supervisors quietly fired Carey a second time in 2007 after losing an appeal to overturn the arbitrator’s decision, and township supervisors approved his retirement in 2009.

Bucks County Detectives and the DA reopened the investigation into Carey’s alleged sexual abuse in 2020, after one his victims came forward and reported it to Warminster police.

