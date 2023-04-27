Ex-Warner Robins employee pleads guilty to stealing $45k from city bank account

A former Warner Robins city employee pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $45,000 from the a city bank account over the course of almost three years, officials said.

Pamela Mullis, 54, was sentenced to 10 years with the first 90 to 120 days in prison by Houston County Superior Court Judge Kathrine Lumsden. Mullis pleaded guilty to felony theft by taking more than $25,000, according to a statement from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

The city noticed funds missing from the Warner Robins Mortgage Assistance Program account in January, the statement said. Mullis confessed when law enforcement got involved, providing receipts that showed she had stolen a total of $45,870.26 from the fund over 32 months.

“Theft from our citizens and violation of the public’s trust is a serious matter. This was an ongoing and continuous theft over 32 months, not a one-time bad judgment call,” Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said in the statement. “I will continue to do my Constitutional duty as a public servant and do my part to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

Mullis was sentenced to 90 to 120 days in prison after her testimony and cooperation with police during the investigation. Kendall sought for the first six years of her sentence to be spent behind bars.