Ex-Wayne County Airport Authority official found dead after failing to report to prison

One day after convicted airport official James Warner failed to report to prison, federal agents found his body in his garage.

Warner was supposed to start his 10-year-prison sentence Thursday for running one of the largest bribery schemes in U.S. history that steered $6 million into his pocket. But when he didn't show up as ordered, an emergency arrest warrant was issued late Thursday.

The search for Warner ended Friday morning, when U.S. Marshals found him dead in his Commerce Township garage of an apparent suicide involving carbon monoxide, according to U.S. District Court officials.

Warner's lawyer, Harold Gurewitz, was not readily available for comment.

Warner's death capped his two-year-long effort to stay out of prison following his 2019 conviction of 10 crimes, including bribery, theft and money laundering. Prosecutors said Warner, a former Wayne County Airport Authority manager, steered $43.7 million worth of airport contracts to three businessmen in exchange for more than $6 million in kickbacks.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but remained free while he pursued appeals. In January, the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request to review his case.The U.S. Bureau of Prisons ordered Warner to report to federal prison in Milan on Thursday at 10 a.m., but he never showed.

Prosecutors had warned that suicide was a risk in this case.

Following Warner’s conviction at trial, the government objected to allowing Warner to remain free on bond pending his appeals, arguing he was “a danger to himself.”

“He has struggled with severe depression and suicidal thoughts for the majority of his life,” prosecutors wrote in a 2020 filing, adding that Warner had spent time at multiple psychiatric hospitals.

And he had attempted suicide before.

According to prosecutors, six months after confessing to FBI agents that he had accepted bribes and kickbacks from airport contractors, Warner's family found him suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in a shed near his house.

Still, Warner convinced a judge that he could be trusted to remain free with his wife and two children, maintaining that he would continue his medical treatment. His lawyer also argued that Warner had the support of his treating doctor , who told the court that Warner was “compliant with his treatment” and that “he would [be] able to remain on bond at home in treatment” and under his supervision.

In a statement issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts explained the court's decision to grant Warner bond.

"Mr. Warner agreed to continue mental health treatment and his doctor certified he was not a danger to himself. Mr. Warner abided by all conditions the sourt set for him. He did not appear to be any danger to himself," Roberts stated, noting it was not unusual to allow Warner to remain free following conviction.

"(A)nd in this age of a pandemic ravaging our prison system. I am glad that Mr. Warner was free and spent the remaining years of his life with his family,” Roberts stated.

