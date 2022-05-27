Ex-West Lafayette pastor on list of sex abusers maintained by church officials

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former West Lafayette music minister Craig Burden appears on a list of ministers accused of sexual crimes and maintained by Southern Baptist Convention leaders.

The list was kept by former staff and secretly maintained.

Burden, who formerly worked at Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette, appears on the list of disgraced Baptist ministers because of his 2015 crimes.

Burden's wife discovered child pornography on his computer on July 7, 2015. She also discovered a video on the computer that Burden had recorded of a juvenile girl in her underwear in a bathroom. None of the video Burden recorded was taken at the church.

Burden’s wife divorced him after she discovered what he was doing, and Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette fired Burden as soon as he was arrested.

Burden had been out on bond and was ordered not to have contact with his wife when, just before Christmas 2015, Burden arrived at a gasoline station on State Street in West Lafayette. His wife was there, and she said he tried to contact her there.

Police arrested him a short time later.

Burden pleaded guilty in December 2015 to child exploitation and possession of child pornography, and he was sentenced in January 2016 to serve four years in prison, followed by two years on community corrections and an additional year on probation.

Burden was released from prison in June 2018, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.

He also is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

In late 2017, Burden petitioned to be released early from his four-year prison sentence, which was handed down in January 2016. His request was denied.

